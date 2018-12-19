Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom completes the sale of the Central Telegraph building on Nikitsky lane 19-Dec-2018 / 16:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rostelecom completes the sale of the Central Telegraph building on Nikitsky lane Moscow, Russia - December 19, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that its subsidiary PJSC Central Telegraph has completed the sale of an office and technological facility, with a total area of 12,000 square meters. The building was constructed in 1978 and is located only 700 meters away from the Moscow Kremlin, between the Nikitsky and Gazetny lanes. The deal value was RUB 2 billion (including VAT). Mikhail Oseevsky, CEO & President of Rostelecom, commented: "The sale of the Central Telegraph on Nikitsky lane is another significant step for Rostelecom, and the entire real-estate market. The sale was completed in line with Rostelecom's Strategy 2022, and provides great potential for creating additional value for our shareholders". Rostelecom's real estate portfolio currently includes approximately 20,770 facilities with a total area of more than 8.3 million square meters. Almost half of this area is located in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg, and other cities with a population in excess of 100,000 people. * * * PAO Rostelecom is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market and covering millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 13.0 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, over 5.1 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on the national level. In the nine months of 2018, the Group generated RUB 233.0 billion of revenues, RUB 74.9 billion of OIBDA (32.1% of revenue) and RUB 12.7 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom was assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: ? Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; ? The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; ? the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; ? the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; ? the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; ? the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; ? economic outlook and industry trends; ? the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; ? other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: ? risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; ? risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; ? risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; ? technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; ? other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 6944 EQS News ID: 760327 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2018 08:02 ET (13:02 GMT)