SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Service Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005305/en/

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Service Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Governments across the globe are increasing their focus on widening consumer's access to healthcare facilities. This, in turn, is driving the category spend momentum for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services. The presence of low cost labor in APAC is attracting the maximum number of contracts for manufacturing drugs, which, in turn, is propelling the category spend momentum. Currently, North America claims the majority of market shares due to the adoption of well-developed novel technologies by service providers and high healthcare expenditure in the region. Read the Free Sample of this pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service procurement market intelligence report here!

This pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service procurement research report offers critical supply market forecasts and cost drivers insights to help the buyers determine their total cost of ownership. This market intelligence report also offers a coverage of the sustainability practices and the risk management/mitigation strategies to improve category spend. Request a free customization of this pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service procurement research report if the information offered isn't what you are looking for.

"Buyers should engage with service providers who allow innovator companies to design and validate manufacturing processes virtually using QbD. In-line process monitoring that employs PAT will produce data that can validate these models and secure regulatory approvals," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a key role in influencing spend. They include:

Optimum plant utilization is one of the most important supplier KPIs, as it represents production capacity of service providers.

Rationalization of the supply base provides increased spend visibility to buyers and reduced additional costs

Buy the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the pharma and healthcarecategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Tablet Coatings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Disposable Syringes Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005305/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us