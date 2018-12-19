Totle Launches API to Power DApp Economy Growth By Aggregating Decentralized Exchanges

Totle is Critical for the Growing Cryptocurrency Economy and Ensures Safety, Convenience and Price Optimization Every Time Value Moves

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Totle , the startup backed by TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington's crypto-fund Arrington XRP amongst others, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind solution for the fragmented decentralized trading and exchange ecosystem. The Totle platform provides a solution for the lack of liquidity hampering cryptocurrency markets and DApp economies by supporting many use cases driving industry growth, including in-app exchange in wallets; payments and transactions for business; arbitrage exploitation by hedge funds and trading platforms; and rebalancing for portfolio managers.

"This product provides a foundation for decentralization and the future of blockchain," said David Bleznak, founder and CEO of Totle. "Prior to Totle, there was no reliable infrastructure for decentralized value exchange. At a minimum the market (we) should expect price optimization and safe custody every time value is exchanged on a blockchain. This is Totle's mission."

By aggregating decentralized exchanges, the Totle platform enables consumers, traders and any organization to focus on their assets and their business while relying on Totle to enable optimal value exchange. The platform relieves the need to integrate with and understand the protocols of multiple decentralized exchanges and implement complex price discovery mechanisms.

Key features of the platform include:

Single access point for access to all decentralized value exchanges

Non-custodial token trades

Best trade price

Simple integration

Reliable trade execution

Multiple exchanges in one request

The best liquidity and largest token selection in the decentralized exchange space

"We vetted other APIs and it was clear that Totle delivered the best access to decentralized exchange liquidity and optimal pricing through one simple API integration," Michael McCarthy, CEO Shrimpy - a portfolio management tool. "We're excited to provide our global customers the ability to custody their assets while managing their portfolios."

Totle's API is free at launch and is being integrated with early access partners including AlphaWallet, Arbitraj.io, Fractal Wealth, Marble, Mirian and Shrimpy.

Totle has received strategic investments from NEO Global Capital (NGC), one of the world's leading blockchain investment firms with over $400 million in assets, as well as TechCrunch and Arrington XRP Capital (XRP) founder, Michael Arrington.

For more information and/or to provide feedback, go to www.totle.com/api to get your name on the list and/or set up a call with the Totle team.

Press Contact

Kemba Neptune

Clarity PR

kemba@clarity.pr