DGAP-Media / 2018-12-19 / 14:06 Neubiberg, 19 December 2018 - Encavis Asset Management AG has completed the first closing of its Encavis Infrastructure Fund, SICAV-RAIF Renewables Europe II (Renewables Europe II) for two German institutional investors. The targeted size of the fund is EUR 200 million. Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB) acts as distribution partner. "Renewables Europe II" invests in renewable energy plants and relies on a balanced diversified portfolio. The investments focus on solar and wind parks in Europe, preferably in Germany, Austria and France. The Encavis special fund has already chosen and secured its first investment targets, namely three German wind parks and one German solar park. The second closing is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2019. The planned investments are under review. *About Encavis Asset Management AG:* Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors customised portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energy sources. The company has been investing successfully in this sector since 2006, acquiring for institutional investors more than 40 plants with a generating capacity of around 430 MW. The company covers the entire value chain from asset sourcing to operational management of the plants. Encavis Asset Management AG is a fully owned subsidiary of Encavis AG and, as part of the Encavis Group, profits from the latter's many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of Europe's leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy sources. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group is currently more than 1.9 gigawatts (GW). The environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) achievements of Encavis AG have been rated by ISS-oekom, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and were awarded the ISS-oekom's Prime Label. More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com [1]. *Contact:* *Encavis Asset Management AG* Tanja Van den Wouwer Head of Marketing & Client Relations Manager Tel.: +49 (0)89 44230 6025 Email: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com End of Media Release Issuer: Encavis Asset Management AG 2018-12-19 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 760235 2018-12-19 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d58f3f8708e999dbbdcc7231a025c101&application_id=760235&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

