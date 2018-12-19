A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of theirmarket trend analysis for the fintech industryThe client is leading a multinational fintech industry player in the United States and offers B2B and B2C services for companies across different industries. With the escalating compliance costs and regulatory burdens, the client felt the need to leverage Infiniti Research's expertise in conducting market trend analysis and gain deep-dive insights into the rapidly evolving market segments.

With the advent of new technologies, the financial services sector is witnessing major transformations. These advancements are not only impacting the financial sector but are also changing the way companies conduct transactions across all aspects of the business. Blockchain technology, increased fintech regulations, and automation are a few of the crucial factors that are driving the changes in the fintech industry.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Fintech companies are likely to enter a period of consolidation, with larger players turning to M&As to satisfy their expansion goals."

The in-depth market surveys conducted by Infiniti Research helped the client to gain in-depth insights into market developments, the latest mergers, and regulations. The solution offered also gave them a comprehensive view of future market projections and new acquisition targets to help them identify new growth opportunities.

Infiniti Research's market trend analysis template helped the client to:

Develop and execute new strategic plans.

Identify and capitalize on new acquisition targets.

Infiniti Research's market trend analysis template offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing new growth opportunities.

Gaining a comprehensive view of the changing market trends.

