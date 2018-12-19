Combined software and optical innovations support the provision of 100G channels across the UK

Gigaclear Networks, the United Kingdom's leading provider of full fiber broadband connectivity to rural communities recently deployed a 100G transport network across multiple countryside locations in the UK powered by optical and intelligent software solutions from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). The enhanced network will enable internet service providers to offer advanced services, such as HD video streaming to business and residential customers.

Key Facts:

With this new network upgrade, rural regions in the UK including Devon, Somerset, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire will benefit from greater access to high-speed service with rapid backhaul connections from London to Bristol and Northants.

Leveraging Ciena's 6500 Packet Optical platform powered by WaveLogic coherent optics, Gigaclear will meet increasing 100G bandwidth requirements and offer a robust infrastructure that is highly scalable and cost-effective.

Another benefit of this deployment is Ciena's Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller software, which will automate network and service management across Gigaclear's network and provide real-time visibility into network operations.

Executive Comments:

"This investment reinforces Gigaclear's commitment to bring reliable future-proof, ultrafast connectivity to both Broadband Delivery UK and commercial customers using its network."

- Charl Tintinger, Technical Director, Gigaclear Networks

"The proliferation of fiber communities and the need for more backhaul capacity as a result of increased data demands requires Gigaclear to have an adaptive network that lays the foundation for future growth. With an optical network powered by WaveLogic and Blue Planet MCP, Gigaclear will have a programmable infrastructure to intelligently manage its bandwidth, drive innovation and expand services outside of the London metropolitan area."

- Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Ciena

About Gigaclear Networks

Gigaclear Networks is the fastest-growing network operator building full fibre broadband in rural Britain. Its network is being deployed across 22 English counties and currently covers over 65,000 homes and businesses, delivering future proofed Fibre-to-the-Premise (FTTP) symmetrical, gigabit (1Gbps) capable connectivity to underserved communities. The network roll-out is financed by private commercial equity, together with Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) rural broadband programme public funds. For further information go to www.gigaclear.net or follow us on Twitter @Gigaclearnet

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services, and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create more adaptive networks in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most sophisticated networks with automation and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

