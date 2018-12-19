Xingtera Inc. Plans to Establish New Smart City Platform and Augment IoT Portfolio with Qualcomm Technologies-Enabled Solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xingtera Inc. is extending its leadership in the Smart City IoT solution space with the anticipated creation of a Smart City platform enabled by technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. The platform, named "Xingtrium", consists of all the essential verticals within the Smart City domain. That includes Smart Street Lighting, Smart Traffic Management, Smart Public Safety and Emergency Systems, Smart Parking, Smart Transportation, Smart EV Charging, and Smart Power Grid and Utilities. Those verticals are integrated seamlessly via a Smart Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform.

Xingtera is planning to use Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge technologies and vast IoT product portfolio to elevate and expand its Smart City verticals in the Xingtrium platform, and to enhance the delivery of smart services to communities around the world.

"Xingtera, a company dedicated to the Smart City platform, will leverage its technical expertise and vertical experience to drive the IoT ecosystem by utilizing the superior performance and rapid deployment of Qualcomm Technologies-enabled solutions. We are honored and excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies in these endeavors," says Yuqing Niu, Xingtera CEO.

"Qualcomm Technologies creates the breakthrough technologies that change how the world connects, computes, and communicates," says Jeffery Torrance, vice president, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. "We are proud to help enable Xingtera as they seek to break new ground in the field of Smart Cities and IoT globally with this exciting new platform."

The IoT and Smart City markets are growing exponentially, with the number of connected IoT devices estimated to reach 20.4 billion by 2020 (1), and the overall market value for smart cities globally predicted to surpass $2 trillion by 2025. (2)

(1) Gartner Inc., February 2017.

(2) Frost & Sullivan, April 2018.

About Xingtera Inc.

Xingtera Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, was founded with a vision to become one of the brightest stars in the IoT product and service market. Xingtera focuses on developing smart solutions to address Home, Building, City, and Healthcare. We have deployed our solutions in those four markets world-wide. Beginning in 2018, Xingtera Inc. has expanded its role into a prominent platform player and established Xingtrium that integrates all the essential end-to-end verticals in the smart city market. For more information, visit our new platform at www.xingtrium.com.

Media Contact:

David Chin, david.chin@xingtera.com