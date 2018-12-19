NanoXplore Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Technology that Produces Graphene from Natural Flake Graphite

NanoXplore's ability to mix and form composites using a wider range of materials than its competitors use endows its products with several additional benefits

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American graphene market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NanoXplore, Inc. (TSX-V: GRA and US OTC: NNXPF) with the 2018 North American Technology Innovation Award for developing a proprietary chemico-mechanical exfoliation process to convert natural flake graphite to high-quality graphene. This simple, reliable, and unique production platform has allowed the company to scale up production from grams to tons and produce high-grade graphene that improves the performance and functionality of the materials in which it is used.

"NanoXplore's primary focus is on developing graphene composite materials, such as graphene-enhanced polymers for engineering plastics, with enhanced electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties," said Nadzeya Viktarovich, Research Analyst at TechVision division. "Its graphene composite anodes, which are fabricated using a composite of graphene and silicon, have better power and energy density and longer battery life than traditional spherical graphite or lithium alloy anodes in lithium-ion batteries. Its graphene boosts both energy capacity and charge rates of rechargeable batteries, which specifically increases the performance of lithium-ion anodes."

NanoXplore's graphene material is used to improve thermal and/or electrical conductivity, mechanical and structural properties, stiffness and toughness, surface appearance through resistance to scratches and stains, anti-corrosion and anti-erosion properties, flame resistance, and electromagnetic shielding. These product benefits have expanded its application to a variety of use cases such as coatings, paints, lubricants, medicine, packaging, energy, and transportation. Furthermore, the technology enables a low graphene loading level of 0.05 percent to 2 percent by weight, which can significantly augment a material's performance.

NanoXplore has been extremely successful in making graphene production simple, cost-effective, high-yield, and scalable to allow for additional manufacturing capacity, without changing the production process. It has scaled up the technology four times, and can now produce as much as 25 metric tons of graphene powder per year. Buoyed by the success of the technology, the company is building a production facility with a capacity of 10,000 metric tons per year, which will be the largest graphene-producing plant in the world when it goes online in the next three years. The massive production scale will allow the company to reduce its graphene price from $50 to $10 per kilogram.

"This level of technological superiority was possible due to the company's close collaborations with customers, right from the material conceptualization stage to end-product manufacturing. The co-development ensures durability, functional integration, and the capability for mass production with high yields and low costs," noted Nadzeya Viktarovich. "In addition to its exceptional product properties, NanoXplore's customer-focused partnerships have positioned it as an innovative company and a strong leader in the graphene market."

