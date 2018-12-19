Mindshare Has Unprecedented Year of Award Wins and Innovation in 2018

NEW YORK, LONDON, SINGAPORE, and SHANGHAI, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Mindshare, the global agency network that is part of WPP, has had an unprecedented year of innovation and awards with over 800 wins.
Top awards include:
- I-COM Smart Data Agency of the Year and winner of the I-COM Data Science Hackathon
- Mobile Marketing Association Global Agency of the Year for 2nd year running
- Social & Influencer and Entertainment Cannes Lions Grand Prix Winners partnering with Wieden + Kennedy and N=5
- Campaign Asia Pacific - Media and Digital Agency Network of the Year
- The Drum Digital Trading Awards - APAC and USA Grand Prix
- Festival of Media Global - 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze
- The Drum Big Won Rankings - Most Awarded Media Agency
- Tangram Effectiveness Awards - Network of the Year
- EFFIES in: Austria, Belgium, Canada, US, China, Colombia, Malaysia, Poland, Russia, Singapore and Turkey
- Agency of the Year in: Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Greater China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Asia, South East Asia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800543/Mindshare_Logo.jpg )
It was also a year of innovation with the enterprise development of ANNA - the global media agency world's first programmable approach to DSP and DCO control - and the launch of a programmatic alliance on blockchain designed to explore the application of the technology in advertising in partnership with Zilliqa.
Nick Emery, Global CEO at Mindshare, said: "Mindshare is driven by a desire to break the mould, invent new things and have fun doing it. These awards are a testament to that provocative and entrepreneurial spirit."
About Mindshare:
We were born in Asia in 1997, a start up with a desire to change the media world. We are now a global network with 116 offices in 86 countries and billings of $35bn (source: RECMA). Visit us at http://www.mindshareworld.com and follow us on Twitter @mindshare and facebook.com/mindshare and LinkedIn.com/company/mindshare.