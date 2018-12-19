Mindshare Has Unprecedented Year of Award Wins and Innovation in 2018

NEW YORK, LONDON, SINGAPORE, and SHANGHAI, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mindshare, the global agency network that is part of WPP, has had an unprecedented year of innovation and awards with over 800 wins.

Top awards include:

I-COM Smart Data Agency of the Year and winner of the I-COM Data Science Hackathon

Mobile Marketing Association Global Agency of the Year for 2 nd year running

year running Social & Influencer and Entertainment Cannes Lions Grand Prix Winners partnering with Wieden + Kennedy and N=5

Campaign Asia Pacific - Media and Digital Agency Network of the Year

- Media and Digital Agency Network of the Year The Drum Digital Trading Awards - APAC and USA Grand Prix

Grand Prix Festival of Media Global - 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze

The Drum Big Won Rankings - Most Awarded Media Agency

Tangram Effectiveness Awards - Network of the Year

EFFIES in: Austria , Belgium , Canada , US, China , Colombia , Malaysia , Poland , Russia , Singapore and Turkey

, , , US, , , , , , and Agency of the Year in: Australia , Austria , Belgium , China , Greater China , Hong Kong , Indonesia , Malaysia , Netherlands , Pakistan , Philippines , Portugal , Singapore , South Asia , South East Asia , Sri Lanka , Taiwan , Turkey and Vietnam

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800543/Mindshare_Logo.jpg )

It was also a year of innovation with the enterprise development of ANNA - the global media agency world's first programmable approach to DSP and DCO control - and the launch of a programmatic alliance on blockchain designed to explore the application of the technology in advertising in partnership with Zilliqa.

Nick Emery, Global CEO at Mindshare, said: "Mindshare is driven by a desire to break the mould, invent new things and have fun doing it. These awards are a testament to that provocative and entrepreneurial spirit."

About Mindshare:

We were born in Asia in 1997, a start up with a desire to change the media world. We are now a global network with 116 offices in 86 countries and billings of $35bn (source: RECMA). Visit us at http://www.mindshareworld.com and follow us on Twitter @mindshare and facebook.com/mindshare and LinkedIn.com/company/mindshare.