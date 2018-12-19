Where Is TSLA Stock Going?
Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have had a choppy ride in the past several months. TSLA stock lost more than $100.00 per share from mid-August to mid-October, but has recently made a strong comeback. The ramping up of Tesla "Model 3" deliveries certainly had something to do with it. And according to some analysts, there is still a lot more upside ahead for TSLA stock.
Let me explain…
For those not in the know, Tesla started out by making some quite expensive vehicles. The original Tesla "Roadster" cost well over $100,000 apiece when it went out of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have had a choppy ride in the past several months. TSLA stock lost more than $100.00 per share from mid-August to mid-October, but has recently made a strong comeback. The ramping up of Tesla "Model 3" deliveries certainly had something to do with it. And according to some analysts, there is still a lot more upside ahead for TSLA stock.
Let me explain…
For those not in the know, Tesla started out by making some quite expensive vehicles. The original Tesla "Roadster" cost well over $100,000 apiece when it went out of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...