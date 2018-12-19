Pittsburgh Only U.S. City Voted a Cool Place to Visit in 2019 by National Geographic Traveller

Pittsburgh on list with Antarctica, Corsica and Cambodia

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh made the National Geographic Traveller's 19 for 2019 Cool List. The British edition of the publication names Pittsburgh as a destination set to hit the headlines in 2019. Pittsburgh, the only U.S. city to make the list, was ranked third among the coolest places to travel in the coming year.

Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller, said, "The Cool List 2019 includes stellar destinations such as Pittsburgh ... now within easy reach, thanks to new flights," referring to the British Airways flight to launch on April 2, 2019. This highly anticipated launch will introduce a direct flight between Pittsburgh and Heathrow.

Also mentioned in the listing are the Carnegie Museum of Art, The Andy Warhol Museum, the Heinz History Center and the Cathedral of Learning and its Nationality Rooms. Pittsburgh is highlighted as "refined," "elegant" and a must-visit for "culture vultures," thanks to these local attractions and more.

"This is a great recognition of our city and shows the impact that our collaborative international marketing efforts are having in raising awareness of Pittsburgh in the U.K.," said Craig Davis, president and CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "Every day we work to bring Pittsburgh to the world and the world to Pittsburgh."

VisitPITTSBURGH, the Pittsburgh International Airport, Visit Washington County and the Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, in 2017, formed an international marketing collaborative to raise awareness in countries where there are direct flights to Pittsburgh. The collaborative recently added Visit Monroeville.

The publication gives recognition to Pittsburgh's past, as well as the strides it has made, calling the city "underrated." Pittsburgh has been no stranger to that term in recent years, as it continues to surprise people with its breath-taking views, renowned theaters and museums, fiery culinary scene and friendly residents.

