REC Group Starts Production of Mono Products Based on its Award-Winning TwinPeak Technology

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2018 / REC Group, the largest European brand for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, today announced the production start of two new monocrystalline products based on its award winning TwinPeak technology. Using p-type monocrystalline PERC cells, the 60-cell TwinPeak 2 Mono is rated up to 320 Wp and the 72-cell TwinPeak 2S Mono 72 up to 380 Wp. The new panels bring heightened efficiency to REC's portfolio and will be the company's first products to come with a new, extended warranty.

Building on REC's long experience with half-cut cell technology, the new mono products offer increased power output per square meter and improved performance in shaded conditions. This makes the REC TwinPeak 2 Mono the perfect choice for residential and small commercial rooftop installations where high power is required in limited space. The larger, but at 22 kg still lightweight, REC TwinPeak 2S Mono 72 enables large commercial and utility installations to benefit from the lower balance of system costs inherent in this format.

Order volumes for the new panels are already buoyant, early evidence of the clear product benefits and REC's continued position as a leader for half-cut PERC cell technology. REC Group was the first manufacturer to introduce half-cut cell solar panels to mass production in 2014. To date, more than 2 GW of REC TwinPeak solar panels with half-cut cells have been installed around the globe.

"For two decades, REC Group has been continuously pushing the boundaries of solar cell technology. With the launch of TwinPeak in 2014, we were the first to commercialize half-cut cell technology. Following on from the launch of the N-Peak earlier this year, we are now transferring our years of expertise into mono-PERC products," says Steve O'Neil, CEO at REC Group.

The new products come just four months after REC began production of its brand-new N-Peak Series - the world's first n-type mono solar panel with half-cut cells and twin design. As with the N-Peak, the new mono products are manufactured at REC's production site in Singapore.

The REC TwinPeak 2 Mono and TwinPeak 2S Mono 72 Series in brief:

Up to 320 Wp for the 60-cell, up to 380 Wp for the 72-cell panel

TwinPeak 2S Mono 72 available in 1500 volt

REC's new premium warranty: doubling the product warranty duration from 10 to 20 years; 0.5% annual degradation over 25-year power warranty for 72-cell panel, 0.7% for the 60-cell version

120 or 144 half-cut monocrystalline PERC cells

100% PID free

At 22 kg, industry-leading lightweight 72-cell panel, yet robust construction thanks to REC's unique frame structure

Improved performance in shaded conditions

Lower balance of system costs

Product data sheets are available for download here.

Picture 1: 60-cell REC TwinPeak 2 Mono

Picture 2: 72-cell REC TwinPeak 2S Mono 72

For further information please contact:

Agnieszka Schulze

Head of Global PR, REC Group

Leopoldstraße 175

80804 Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49 89 54 04 67 225

E-mail: agnieszka.schulze@recgroup.com

About REC Group:

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs around 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually. Find out more at www.recgroup.com

SOURCE: REC Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530967/REC-Group-Starts-Production-of-Mono-Products-Based-on-its-Award-Winning-TwinPeak-Technology