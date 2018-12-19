Kuwait Education Market is Expected to Reach Over KWD 917 Million by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

It has been analyzed that in the coming 5 years, the private K-12 market shall witness an increased CAGR of close to 3% in terms of number of schools, reaching to be almost 600 by the end of 2022E.

It is expected that more number of private players would enter the space with increasing numbers of tie-ups between the government universities. This shall be an emerging trend in Kuwait's K-12, Higher Education and E-learning Market

Kuwait Education Market is in the growth stage experiencing rising enrollments and an increasing demand for high quality education. The market will be driven by the rising number of schooling populace, increasing number of scholarships to study abroad resulting in higher test preparation enrollment and a growing entry of international players offering a variety of courses in higher education. Increasing scholarships are expected to encourage more number of students to attempt the competitive tests, thereby increasing the demand of the services provided at test preparation centers. Private players entering the space with increasing number of tie-ups between the government universities and global players are further anticipated to boost the industry revenues due to increased enrollments to colleges in Kuwait.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



There is a continuous emphasis by the government to enhance much needed vocational skills in Kuwaitis to replace the expat workforce. This is anticipated to expand the training and technical institutions, affecting the industry in a positive manner.

The Ministry of Education allocated nearly KWD 2 billion in the 2016 annual budget for Kuwait's K-12 education. This is in line with its Integrated Education Reform Program (2011-2019) and the School Education Quality Improvement Project which are geared towards developing curriculum, improving learning outcomes, encouraging efficient teaching and refining the efficiency of education. These policies and budget are projected to develop and expand the K-12 education system. Currently, private K-12 schools in Kuwait provide education to over 40% of its students. The nature of the market is fragmented with various types of schools offering all types of curricula & fee range. In majority, it has been noticed that private schools are individually owned, hence leaving more room for large scale operators to take over.

Ken Research in its latest study, "Kuwait Education Market Outlook to 2022 - by K-12 Education, Higher Education, E-Learning, Vocational Training, Teacher Training, Private Tutor and Test-Preparation Education Market" suggests that the demand for education services would continue to grow, registering a five year CAGR of close to 5% during 2017-2022.

Keywords

Kuwait Education Market

Kuwait Education Ecosystem

Kuwait K12 Education Market

K12 Education Market Kuwait Higher Education Market

Kuwait Test Preparation Market

Kuwait E-Learning Market

Kuwait Teacher Training Market

Kuwait Vocational Training Market

Kuwait Private Tutors Market

Kuwait Education Major Catchment Areas

Kuwait Education Regulatory Body

Kuwait K-12 Education Industry

K-12 Private Education Market Kuwait

K-12 Private Enrollments Kuwait

K-12 Private Schools in Kuwait

K-12 Private Education Growth

Trends K-12 Education Kuwait

Trends Test Preparation Kuwait

Trends Higher Education Kuwait

Trends E-Learning Kuwait

Trends Teacher Training Kuwait

Major Companies K-12 Private Education Market

Major Companies Test Preparation Market

Kuwait K-12 Education Market Investment Model

Challenges Kuwait Education Market

Kuwait K-12 Customer Pain Points

Kuwait K-12 Decision Making Parameters

SWOT Kuwait Education

Future Outlook Kuwait Education

Key Segments Covered:

- Market Segmentation for Kuwait K-12 Private Education

Market Segmentation By Level of Education ( Kindergarten, Primary, Intermediate, Secondary )

Kindergarten, Primary, Intermediate, Secondary Market Segmentation By Gender (Male & Female)

(Male & Female) Market Segmentation By Nationality (Kuwaiti & Non-Kuwaiti)

(Kuwaiti & Non-Kuwaiti) Market Segmentation By School Type (Foreign & Arabic)

- Market Segmentation for Kuwait Test Preparation

Market Segmentation By Revenue on the Basis of Type of Test Taken (IELTS, TOEFL, GMAT, GRE, SAT)

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/kuwait-education-market-174405.html

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 - Historical Period

2018-2022 - Future Forecast

Key Target Audience

Private K-12 Schools

Government Organizations

Test Preparation Institutes

Private Vocational Training Institutes

International Schools

International Colleges/Universities

Global E-learning Companies

Investors

Companies Cited in the Report

Companies Covered Main Players · New English School Kuwait · Kuwait International English School · The English Academy · Kuwait English School · Kuwait National English School · American United School · American Creative Academy · American International School of Kuwait · American Academy for Girls · The American School of Kuwait · Fahaheel Watanieh Indian Private School · Indian Community School · Indian Public School · Indian Educational School Private Schools · United Indian School · Kuwait University · Public Authority for Applied Education and Training · Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization · Gulf University for Science and Technology · Arab Open University · American University of Kuwait · Kuwait Maastricht Business School · Australian College of Kuwait · International University Of Science And Technology · Box Hill College Kuwait · American College of Middle East · American University of Medical sciences · Kuwait Technical College · College of Aviation Technology · Algonquin College Public and Private Universities/Colleges · Kuwait College of Science and Technology · Abbasiya, Al Farwaniyah · Home Tuitions, Salmiya · Home Tutoring, Bnied Al Gar · City Training Institute, Hawalli · Al Tawoon Institute, Salmiya · Tutorware Solutions Inc, Bayan Private Tutors · After School Center, Salmiya · Track Learning Solutions (Content based) · Panacea InfoTech Pvt Ltd · British Council · Global Learning Systems · Kuwait e-Learning center · New Horizons Computer learning center (Content and technology based) · Can Translate · AIMS (Arab Information Management services) · Xpert Learning · Black board Learn by Black Board Inc · Codea Technology · Edufic · Global Learning E-learning · Human Soft · Public Authority of Applied Education and Training Teacher Training · Kuwait University · Apachia · Amideast, · British Council, · ILM Prep, · Center for Continuing Education (AUK) Test Preparation · Ivy Education Center · Public Authority of Applied Education and Training · Higher Institute for Theatrical Arts · Higher Institute for Music Arts · City Institute · Universal Institute · ICSA Vocational Education · Continuing Education (Arab Open University)

Related Reports by Ken Research:



Saudi Arabia Education Industry Outlook to 2022 - By Higher Education, K-12 Education, E-Learning, Vocational Training and Test-Preparation Education

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis on education sector focusing on segments such as K-12 Education sector, Higher education, Vocational and technical training, E-Learning and Test Prep Sector. Detailed comparative analysis of major players in education industry has also been provided. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT analysis are also added in the study. The future analysis of the overall Saudi Arabia Education Industry has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

UAE Education Market Outlook to 2018 - Rising Demand for Private Schools, E-learning and ICT

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry covering aspects including market size in terms of revenues, enrollments, establishments and faculty-student ratio. The report also entails a detailed analysis of the market segmentation on the basis of K-12, higher education, technical and vocational training, test preparation, e-learning and teacher training and education by different categories on the basis of revenues and enrollments. The report provides the company profiles of the major players operating in the test preparation, technical-vocational training, teacher training and education, K-12, higher education and e-learning market in UAE. The report also highlights the major trends and developments of all the segments in UAE education industry over the years. Future analysis of the industry along with its various market segments is provided on the basis of revenues over the next five years.

Brazil Education Market Outlook to 2020 - Driven by Rising Preferences for Higher Education and Innovations in Classroom Teaching

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size of Brazil Education market, K-12 market, pre-school education market, higher education market, test preparation market, teacher training and education market, vocational and technical education market as well as youth and adult education market. The report also covers market shares of major private players in higher education market of Brazil.

Australia Education Market Forecast to 2020- Expanding Higher Education Segment and International Enrollments to Drive the Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the K-12, VET, higher education, test preparation, e-learning and private tutoring industry in Australia. The report covers market size and segmentation of overall education industry which is further segmented into K-12, higher education, vocational education and technical training, tutoring, ELICOS and e-learning which are explained independently. The report covers profiles of leading players (institutes/service providers) in different spaces. The potential and future outlook for education industry has also been discussed in the publication. The report provides detailed analysis of segments and sub segments, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Developments and major restraints and challenges within the education industry of Australia. The report also serves as a benchmark for existing players and every new player who wish to capitalize the market potential and investors who are looking forward to venture into the education industry in Australia.

US Executive Education Programs Market By Type (Open and Customized Programs), By Universities (Private and State), By Mode of Delivery (Business Schools, Online, Foreign Collaborations) - Outlook to 2022

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of executive education programs market in the US. The report provides information on US Executive Education Programs market size (by revenue, by number of enrollments, number of programs), market segments (by open & customized programs, by type of courses, by universities and by mode of deliveries), US online executive education market, and competitive landscape of major players in the US Executive Education Programs market. The report also provides trends and developments in the market, key issues and challenges in the market, government initiatives for executive education in the US, Entry barriers in US Executive Education Programs market, SWOT analysis of the market and covering competitive landscape of major institutions including Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, UCLA Anderson School of Business, Columbia Business School, Kellogg School of Management, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Stephen M. Ross School of Business and Baruch College. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

