DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous Fyber N.V.: Approval of convertible bond restructuring by bondholder meeting 19-Dec-2018 / 14:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed at the Bondholder Meeting, which was just concluded today, have been approved by bondholders of the Company's 3.00% 7/2020 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds"). The resolutions included amending the interest schedule of the Bonds to reflect that all further pending coupon payments will be delayed until the final redemption date and will become due together with the principal repayment in July 2020. In return, the fixed interest rate payable on the Bonds has been increased from 3.0%. p.a. to 3.5% p.a. Please find full details on the resolutions on https://investors.fyber.com/sharesbondholder-meetings [1]. *Notifying person:* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact: * Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 19-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 760363 19-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4ff4acd2359a295a8eb33c78e7473938&application_id=760363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2018 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)