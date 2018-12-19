Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the Company's 2018 achievements.

Asterion has achieved several milestones this year and continues to execute on its strategy to build the world's largest, automated, purpose-built greenhouse utilizing solar power and storage in the most optimal climate. These milestones include: appointing Dr. Stewart McGlashan as the Company's Director of Project Development; entering into a natural health product licensing agreement with PreveCeutical Medical Inc. ("PreveCeutical"); entering into a consulting agreement with White Sheep Services Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of White Sheep Corp. ("White Sheep"); appointing Hamish Sutherland as the Company's Chief Operating Officer; and announcing a $5 million financing.

Appointment of Dr. Stewart McGlashan as Director of Project Development

Dr. McGlashan brings over 20 years of experience as a business manager, inventor and investor while operating in a global capacity within the agribusiness, food, energy, engineering, clean technology and environmental sectors. He brings a diverse portfolio of experiences and a unique skill set that applies to challenging projects requiring different approaches to build success and business resilience. Dr. McGlashan has previously taken companies from early-stage development to producing commercial outcomes in the biodegradable plastics, waste-to-energy, renewable fertilizers, waste processing, biofuels and biosecurity technology industries.

Dr. McGlashan is expected to be involved in overseeing, managing, and monitoring Asterion's projects from an executive level.

Licensing Agreement with PreveCeutical

On August 14, 2018, Asterion granted PreveCeutical a worldwide licence to use, manufacture, distribute and sell three Health Canada approved natural health products (the "Natural Health Products"). The Natural Health Products consist of three natural sleep aids - "Blissful Sleep", "Blissful Sleep Ex" and "Skullcap Serenity". The ingredients in the Natural Health Products have traditionally been used in herbal medicine to aid sleep and relieve anxiety and pain. All of the Natural Health Products have undergone thorough testing and meet or exceed the requirements of the European Pharmacopoeia and Health Canada. PreveCeutical plans to begin manufacturing the Natural Health Products and selling them in retail pharmacies, health-conscious stores as well as on the Company's website.

Consulting Agreement with White Sheep Services Corp. and Appointment of Hamish Sutherland

The Company entered into a consulting agreement with White Sheep Services Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of White Sheep, whereby White Sheep's President and Chief Executive Officer, Hamish Sutherland, has been appointed as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Sutherland's duties as Chief Operating Officer include involvement with the development and operations of the Company's planned 4.3 million square foot greenhouse cannabis production facility in Queensland, Australia (the "Queensland Facility").

Financing

On July 10, 2018, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units (each, a "Unit") at the price of CAD $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of $1.00 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing, subject to acceleration.

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in medical cannabis with a goal of becoming an industry leader in next generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of precision agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 140 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

