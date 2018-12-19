SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Organization and Change Management Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005303/en/

Global Organization and Change Management Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The restructuring of the IT and telecom sector poses the potential risk of losing resources and operational downtimes during instances of deviations in the implementations of the changes. In a bid to avoid potential downtimes, companies in these sectors are leveraging change management consulting services to effectively monitor, audit, plan, and implement the change initiatives. Request a Free Sample of this organization and change management consulting procurement market intelligence report here!

This organization and change management consulting procurement research report answers some of the key questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this market. Predictive analysis of the key cost drivers, supply market forecasts, and key category management insights will help buyers reduce spend. To know how this sourcing and procurement report can cater to your business needs, request for a free personalized version

"Buyers must implement data analytics tools for the spend data stored centrally in a data management system. Such practices coupled with a thorough price benchmarking will leave no scopes for the consultants to inflate prices in the future," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This organization and change management consulting procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

APAC will experience maximum increase in market shares during the forecast period

High attrition in the industry will increase service providers' skilled labor costs

Access the complete organization and change management consulting market intelligence report here to explore its complete scope of coverage.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Organization and change management consulting

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our organization and change management consulting procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights,provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Dredging Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Internal Audit Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005303/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us