MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 19-Dec-2018 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Elizaveta Nenasheva 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with the following person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Bratukhin, Member of the Board of Directors of the issuer b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0007288411 b) Nature of the Sale transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 13,351 20 RUB 13,349 13 RUB 13,348 10 RUB 13,347 25 RUB 13,347 25 RUB 13,346 10 RUB 13,345 20 RUB 13,345 12 RUB 13,344 10 RUB 13,344 20 RUB 13,343 10 RUB 13,343 25 RUB 13,343 20 RUB 13,342 6 RUB 13,342 20 RUB 13,341 10 RUB 13,341 58 RUB 13,341 1 RUB 13,341 1 RUB 13,341 20 RUB 13,340 100 RUB 13,340 25 RUB 13,340 1 RUB 13,340 1 RUB 13,340 20 RUB 13,338 24 RUB 13,337 1 RUB 13,337 25 RUB 13,337 10 RUB 13,337 54 RUB 13,337 31 RUB 13,335 1 RUB 13,333 25 RUB 13,333 51 RUB 13,333 10 RUB 13,332 46 RUB 13,331 10 RUB 13,331 38 RUB 13,330 12 RUB 13,330 30 RUB 13,330 3 RUB 13,330 1 RUB 13,330 1 RUB 13,329 250 RUB 13,329 25 RUB 13,329 67 RUB 13,329 40 RUB 13,328 38 RUB 13,328 135 RUB 13,325 25 RUB 13,325 50 RUB 13,325 65 RUB 13,325 10 RUB 13,322 25 RUB 13,321 48 RUB 13,321 10 RUB 13,320 82 RUB 13,320 10 RUB 13,320 1 RUB 13,319 25 RUB 13,317 10 RUB 13,317 67 RUB 13,316 25 RUB 13,315 1 RUB 13,315 2 RUB 13,314 19 RUB 13,313 25 RUB 13,313 56 RUB 13,310 7 RUB 13,310 25 RUB 13,310 1 RUB 13,310 3 RUB 13,309 51 RUB 13,308 6 RUB 13,308 11 RUB 13,307 25 RUB 13,306 1 RUB 13,305 58 RUB 13,305 22 RUB 13,305 4 RUB 13,304 25 RUB 13,303 11 RUB 13,302 25 RUB 13,302 15 RUB 13,302 21 RUB 13,302 20 RUB 13,301 45 RUB 13,301 56 RUB 13,301 5 RUB 13,301 1 RUB 13,300 25 RUB 13,300 75 RUB 13,300 25 RUB 13,300 1 RUB 13,300 50 RUB 13,300 31 RUB 13,300 11 RUB 13,300 5 RUB 13,300 5 RUB 13,299 2 RUB 13,299 12 RUB 13,299 209 RUB 13,297 67 RUB 13,297 1 RUB 13,297 11 RUB 13,296 25 RUB 13,295 4 RUB 13,294 1 RUB 13,293 54 RUB 13,293 11 d) Aggregated information 3030 Shares - Aggregated volume RUB 40,360,131 - Price e) Date of the 2018-12-17 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS» ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 6945 EQS News ID: 760367 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 19, 2018 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)