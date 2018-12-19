Home Invest Announces Academic Scholarship Recipients

Founders of Home Invest - Nate Armstrong and Dragan Berger Aim to Motivate Students to Pursue Academic Excellence; They Believe a Post-secondary Education is Vital to Long-term Professional Success and is Instrumental to Personal Growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2018 / Home Invest is proud to announce Emma Lipkowski, Carina Truong, and Adeline Sopha as the recipients of the $1,500 academic scholarships for post-secondary students. All three individuals wish to cultivate positive change in their community and utilize their knowledge and expertise to help others. Nate Armstrong believes that obtaining a higher education is often the first step in making a difference.

The Home Invest Scholarship Program was implemented to help students achieve financial freedom. With the rising cost of tuition, obtaining formal education can be a difficult task. Both Nate Armstrong and Dragan Berger stress the importance of a post-secondary education to achieving future career objectives. They encourage students to take every experience as a learning opportunity and a source of motivation.

About Home Invest

Nate Armstrong is an experienced entrepreneur and co-founder of Home Invest - a real estate investment company based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Both Nate Armstrong and Dragan Berger aim to simplify the investment process by helping their clients navigate the market. Home Invest is the first online platform that aids individuals in securing a passive income and allows one to run their next renovation from the comfort of their laptop. Ultimately, their experienced advisors help individuals develop a personalized investment strategy in order to reach their long-term financial objectives.

