Virgin Holidays Launches New Online Platform, the Trending Travel Guide, Recommends Social Media Hot Spots

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Virgin Holidays launches online platform that gives holiday recommendations based on current trending social media posts

The Trending Travel Guide updates daily with the most talked about bars, restaurants and attractions in top holiday destinations, making missing out on the hottest hang-outs a thing of the past

Brits can check out the first of its kind platform from today to avoid relying on outdated guidebooks and dodgy reviews - https://trending.virginholidays.co.uk/

Virgin Holidays launches the Trending Travel Guide - a digital platform that updates daily to give real-time holiday recommendations. By analysing an astonishing 25 million social media interactions, the data-driven guide brings the most popular bars, restaurants and attractions to the top of its online hotlist.

As the popularity of guidebooks wanes and social media increasingly dictates travel choices, the digital platform enables today's travellers to make the most of their holiday and visit the most-Insta-worthy hang-outs. The tool will enable travelers to get even more out of their holiday and avoid missing out on key experiences later.

Tracking social media conversations for hundreds of the most popular attractions in New York City, Orlando and Las Vegas, the high-tech platform offers a multidimensional guide for forward thinking travellers.

The Trending Travel Guide also features comprehensive blogs and reviews from local travel writers and influencers, written exclusively for Virgin Holidays. These expert contributors gather special insight and insider tips to help travellers squeeze the most out of their holiday experience.

Joe Thompson, Managing Director at Virgin Holidays said: "The world is a playground full of countless new recipes to try, pools to dive into and adventures to be shared. We want our customers to have incredible new experiences every time they go on holiday. The Trending Travel Guide has been developed to help people discover new and exciting experiences, by harnessing the power of social media. At Virgin Holidays, we believe in living life to the full and the Trending Travel Guide is here to put the most-talked about itinerary items on travellers' radars - all in one place."

Virgin Holidays' new digital platform harnesses the power of sophisticated social listening technology, Crimson Hexagon, to seamlessly analyse tens of thousands of social posts and deliver up-to-the-minute travel tips based on the most Instagram-worthy places.

For more information, visit the Trending Travel Guide at https://trending.virginholidays.co.uk/