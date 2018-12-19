Lottoland: The European Lottery El Gordo Offers a €2.38 Billion Prize Pool This Christmas

LONDON, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

But what is this Spanish festive favourite and how can UK players get involved?

The world's richest lottery, El Gordo is celebrating a massive prize pool this year - €2.38 billion - and it's not just Spanish players that could be in with a chance of winning.

At Lottoland this Christmas, Brits will have the opportunity to get in on the action by betting on the outcome of the Spanish Lottery, which has a 1 in 7 chance of taking home one of its life changing prizes.

Nigel Birrell, CEO of Lottoland, said: "Every year at Christmas, friends and family from all over Spain gather together to play El Gordo - which is now one of the longest running lotteries in the world and a long-standing festive tradition.

"This lottery is well known for bringing groups of people together as they join forces to buy tickets and gather to watch the draw unfold, looking out for those special numbers that will make it an unforgettable Christmas. We're so excited that Lottoland players will be able to share in the tradition this year."

The top El Gordo prize on offer - also known as 'the fat one' - comes in at €680 million this year, and is shared between a group of winning numbers, rather than just one lucky ticket holder.

Due to the amount of people taking part in the draw, numbers are repeated up to 170 times - that means if an individual does win El Gordo, they will be sharing their prize with at least 169 others. Friends and family therefore often play together so that if they win, they all share the prize pool as a group.

Nigel added: "Prizes like this certainly don't come around very often but with 1800 numbers being picked and a 1-in-7 chance of winning, we really hope that one or more of our Lottoland players receive an extra special gift this Christmas."

The Spanish El Gordo Lottery draw will take place on the 22nd December from 8am (GMT), and players wishing to take part can bet on the draw at http://www.lottoland.com.

About Lottoland

Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company's success. In June 2018, Lottoland paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany - this win has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the Largest online gambling payout. This is also the biggest payout for Lottoland to date.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in 13 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 8 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy and the Northern Territory's Racing Commission in Australia.