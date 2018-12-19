Elsevier Acquires Science-Metrix Inc., Provider of Research Analytics Services and Data

NEW YORK, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, has acquired Science-Metrix Inc., a research evaluation firm that provides science research evaluation and analytics to assess science and technology activities. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Science-Metrix is known for high-quality and independent bibliometric analysis and research evaluation.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754760/Elsevier_Logo.jpg )



"Science-Metrix was an early adopter of Elsevier's abstract database Scopus and has worked closely with Elsevier for more than 10 years," said Dr. Éric Archambault, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Science-Metrix. "I'm excited that now with Elsevier, we'll be even stronger and better positioned to develop better performance measurement tools for our customers."

Science-Metrix works for governmental, educational, nonprofit and private organizations that perform scientific research or deal with funding and management of science and technology. Its services enable evidence-based decision-making, strategic planning and outcome assessment processes for governments, international organizations, universities, scientific societies, publishers and technology companies.

"As a recognized leader in the assessment and evaluation of science-based programs, Science-Metrix will strengthen our research analytics capabilities alongside Plum Analytics and other complementary tools," said Dominic Feltham, President Research, Elsevier. "Together we look forward to improving performance analysis for the entire research community."

As part of the acquisition of Science-Metrix Inc., Elsevier has also acquired 1science, a business started in 2015 to develop research intelligence products. Customers of 1science products will benefit from synergies with the Elsevier technology stack.

Dr. Archambault and Grégoire Côté, Partner and President of Science-Metrix, and staff are remaining with the company in Montréal. The acquisition is in line with Elsevier's organic growth driven strategy, supported by acquisitions of innovative open science companies that are helping improve the research information ecosystem, following the acquisitions of Mendeley, SSRN, Plum Analytics, bepress and Aries Systems.

About Science-Metrix, Inc.

Science-Metrix is a Canadian research evaluation firm specializing in the assessment of science and technology (S&T) activities. Founded in 2002, the firm is an internationally recognized leader in the assessment of S&T using bibliometric methods and in the evaluation of science-based programs and initiatives. Science-Metrix has successfully completed around 500 research and evaluation contracts for dozens of organizations across North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Over the years, the firm has developed cutting-edge expertise in the development and production of R&I indicators for bibliometrics and technometrics, including gender-based indicators and the measurement of open access publications. Our services facilitate evidence-based decision-making, strategic planning and outcome assessment processes. www.science-metrix.com

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs about 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. www.relx.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Tom Reller

Vice President, Communications

Elsevier

t.reller@elsevier.com

