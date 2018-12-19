ICONIQ Capital leads the largest investment in Enterprise AI to date

Dataiku Inc., one of the world's leading enterprise data science and machine learning platforms, today announced a $101 million Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Capital and supported by Alven Capital, Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, and FirstMark Capital. This announcement follows the company's $28 million Series B in September 2017 and the release of Dataiku 5 in September 2018.

Since its founding in 2013, Dataiku has focused on the vision of democratized data science as the key to uninhibited possibilities instead of restricted technologies reserved for the elite few. Today, Dataiku provides a platform that enables enterprises to fundamentally transform their business global leaders use it to build AI that optimizes marketing budget, enables maintenance services, anticipate market trends or detects fraud, and more.

"We're very excited about what this latest funding round represents it's a confirmation of our vision to build and deliver the missing block for the modern enterprise: the platform where you build you own AI," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "We have always believed that alljobs are being reshaped by data and that this transformation is made possible through education, access, and collaboration. Dataiku will continue to enable all of these things."

With the onset of the age of AI, and with the latest round of funding, Dataiku will only accelerate this execution of large-scale data democratization within the enterprise. In a world with constantly evolving technology and tools, Dataiku has remained steadfast in its vision for the future and will continue to bring stability, security, and reliability for companies trying to navigate their own journeys in the age of Enterprise AI.

"Dataiku solves a real and rapidly growing market need for businesses to extract measurable value out of massive and disparate streams of data," said Adar Zango, Principal at ICONIQ Capital. "Importantly, the platform achieves this with a highly differentiated approach that democratizes data at scale and engages a variety of personalities in a collaborative fashion: data scientists, data engineers, data analysts and business analysts are able to work together on a single platform to quickly derive insights. Large and sophisticated users across all industries have emphasized the exceptional product and this uniquely collaborative approach and we are genuinely thrilled for the opportunity ahead."

As today's discussions surrounding AI shift, Dataiku will also continue (through its product offering and initiatives) to forward the awareness and action surrounding topics like diversity and trust in the field, which are increasingly points of contention and oversight that need to be addressed. In this respect, Dataiku will work to grow its vision of data education for all by expanding its academic and non-profit programs as well as EGG conferences.

With this latest funding round, Dataiku (who was named by Forbes among the "Best Big Data Companies And CEOs To Work For In 2018") plans to double its current staff of 200 among its headquarters in New York City and offices in Paris and London as well as new offices in Sydney and Singapore. Dataiku will also accelerate the addition of new product features and work to expand its network of technology partners.

Dataiku has more than 200 global customers across retail, e-commerce, health care, finance, transportation, the public sector, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and more (including General Electric, Sephora, Unilever, KUKA, FOX, and BNP Paribas).

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that moves businesses along their data journey from analytics at scale to enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

About ICONIQ Capital

ICONIQ Capital is a privately-held investment firm that serves some of the world's most influential families and organizations. ICONIQ provides financial advisory and family office services, and manages direct investments across asset classes, with specific focus on technology growth equity, venture capital, middle market buyout and real estate.

About Dawn Capital

Established in 2007, Dawn Capital is the largest VC fund dedicated to B2B software and B2B fintech start-ups across Europe. Dawn invests from Series A onwards, backing companies that develop world leading offerings with unbeatable economics. Currently investing out of its third fund of $235 million, Dawn offers ambitious founders operational and financial support to deliver exceptional value growth. Dawn's portfolio companies include Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME with $2.5BN market cap), iZettle (sold to PayPal for $2.2BN cash), Collibra, Showpad and Automile, with many others looking to join their rank.

