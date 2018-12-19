Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: ZIVO Nutritional Efficacy Study for Poultry is Successful, Confirms Production Methods and Health Benefits

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2018 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal strains, announces today that preliminary data analysis from its most recent poultry nutritional efficacy study show positive results that confirm the successes of previous poultry efficacy studies conducted in partnership with NutriQuest, a global innovator in animal nutrition.

The 5,000-bird study, supervised by ZIVO Bioscience and conducted at a Maryland-based contract research organization, confirms that pelleted feed containing ZIVO algal biomass consumed in sufficient quantity results in birds exhibiting improved health indicators.

The study further confirms that production and manufacturing methods developed by ZIVO and its research partners provide for a heat-stable, easily-processed feed ingredient that can withstand the pelleting process used in modern poultry feed manufacturing, while maintaining a nutritional profile that supports animal health. The preliminary results were reviewed by an independent academic researcher and NutriQuest animal nutrition experts prior to this announcement.

NutriQuest and ZIVO are moving in unison to conduct several econometric studies to set pricing and finalize feeding recommendations for the ZIVO feed ingredient, while ZIVO moves forward unilaterally with the poultry GRAS affirmation process, after which commercial sales can commence.

Simultaneously, ZIVO principals are actively recruiting and onboarding contract algal growers to meet anticipated demand for its dried algal biomass, granting production agreements to established growers that can meet the Company's quality and safety standards, and integrating these growers into the US agricultural import and food safety programs.

About NutriQuest®

NutriQuest® is a team of industry-leading animal experts serving producers by delivering targeted breakthrough solutions. NutriQuest is privileged to have a leadership role in the animal industry and driven by a strong sense of stewardship for animal production. Through collaboration with industry participants, technology providers and customers, NutriQuest is continually working on behalf of animal producers to fill critical needs and provide a high level of value.

With a large US swine customer base and growth in the poultry, ruminant and international sectors, the NutriQuest portfolio of solutions includes research-based feed additives, protein technologies, nutritional monitoring services, water quality products, and humane euthanasia technology, among others that improve performance and cost position to the producer. With world-class internal research capabilities, NutriQuest animal nutrition and production experts scrutinize products and technologies to ensure that all NutriQuest solutions meet or exceed rigorous standards for efficacy, return on investment and practicality

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company's ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

