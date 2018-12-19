The "Europe Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A major catalyst driving the demand of shrimps in Europe are its numerous health and nutritional benefits. Shrimps contain astaxanthin, a carotenoid nutrient that can act as a potent antioxidant and protects skin from premature aging. They are also loaded with selenium, which activates the enzymes needed for healthy muscle metabolism and also activates the enzymes that fight cancer growth. Moreover, they serve as an excellent source of carbohydrate free food which can lead to weight loss.

The demand of value added and convenient shrimp products is also witnessing strong growth. Ready-to-eat shrimp products comprise of products which are cooked, breaded, canned, etc. Most of these products are usually fully processed such as shrimp paste, chips and pickle. However, some products are half-cooked and require to be baked, fried or cooked like breaded or canned shrimp. The demand for cooked and breaded shrimp has risen over the past years.

In Europe, consumers live hectic lives and feel considerable time pressure. As a result, they prefer meals that are easy to prepare and ready to cook. Moreover, there is a rising trend towards more ready-made shrimp products.

