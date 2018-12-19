Novacap, a global player in the pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients, with a broad portfolio of products and services and a wide range of technologies, today announced that it will combine its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization subsidiaries PCI Synthesis, PCAS, Uetikon and Proteus into a new entity to be known as SEQENS.

The name change is effective today but will be rolled out during Q1 2019 at each of SEQENS' 24 manufacturing plants and 3 R&D centers in Europe, North America and Asia. At that time, signage and websites will be updated to reflect the new corporate entity.

The move positions SEQENS as an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients, delivering outstanding performance, unrivalled market responsiveness and tailor-made solutions to its customers. By consolidating its service offerings, SEQENS can better serve its customers with global access to its 3,200 employees, including more than 300 scientists, engineers and experts, and ensure that products are successfully transferred into production.

SEQENS. Taking science to next level

SEQENS' name refers naturally to the company's core synthesis activities, combined with the sequencing of molecules, competencies and technologies to take science to the next level.

In the pharmaceutical industry, SEQENS supports its customers for the development, scale-up and manufacturing of drug substances from preclinical through to commercial phase and offers a large portfolio of APIs and proprietary products.

SEQENS also develops custom solutions and ingredients for the most demanding industries such as healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, food and homecare.

SEQENS. The Continuum of Progress

"As SEQENS, we can better leverage our strong expertise to develop and produce highly complex molecules with unique skills and the largest continuum of technologies available on the market. I am proud of what we have achieved so far, on behalf of SEQENS' 3,200 scientists, engineers, and experts working across a range of fields such as QHSE, industrial methods and processes, quality, sales and marketing, finance, innovation, legal and more," says Pierre Luzeau, SEQENS CEO.

The management teams of PCI Synthesis, PCAS, Uetikon and Proteus will remain in place, and continue to report to Pierre Luzeau, who previously served as CEO of Novacap.

About SEQENS

SEQENS is an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients.

With 24 manufacturing sites and 3 R&D centers in Europe, North America and Asia, SEQENS develops custom solutions and ingredients for the most demanding industries such as healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, food and homecare.

Driven by a culture of excellence and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, SEQENS' 3,200 employees are committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and product quality while acting ethically in the frame of its Corporate Social Responsibility program.

More information on www.seqens.com

