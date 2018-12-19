The "Infection Control, Decontamination, and Sterilization in Healthcare Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With successful consecutive annual Congress, our 4th Annual Infection Control and Decontamination Congress focuses on case studies and reaching the crux of infections within the hospital premises.

As quoted by House of Commons Library on 14 May 2018 UK healthcare-associated infections cost lives and money. Some 300,000 healthcare-associated infections every year cost the NHS in excess of 1 billion annually.

The increasing use of antibiotics in medicine prescription around the world is constantly causing bacteria to mutate and become resistant to drugs. Also, every surgical instrument has their own set of procedures for cleaning, as stated by their manufacturer.

There are a lot of efforts taken by NHS to reduce device related Healthcare Associated Infections through their standardized training and effective decontaminating process, but the main issues are- are we really implementing our process and reaching efficacy in decontamination and making the hospital environment infection free?

This Congress aims at providing a platform to all the stakeholders, to discuss the challenges in maintaining the infection-free environment in the hospitals and effective ways to reduce the chances of healthcare-associated infections through contaminated medical devices.

Key Highlights

Case Studies from UK, Ireland, Qatar, and the US

Success stories of industry professionals across 7 countries

Detailed coverage on Sepsis

Panel discussion on tracking tracing of instruments

Effective management of Upper Respiratory Infections and CJD

Misfolded protein-related diseases as from the perspective of decontamination and infection control

Reprocessing of the flexible endoscope

Importance of Clean water system for effective decontamination

