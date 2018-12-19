The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the World Health Organization, 17 million deaths are caused each year by infectious diseases, accounting for nearly 30% of the annual mortality rate worldwide.

Lower respiratory tract infections, HIV/AIDS, gastro- intestinal diseases, malaria and tuberculosis are together responsible for nearly one-third of all deaths. Various technological developments and advancements in in vitro diagnostics have led to a new variety of diagnostic tests, allowing patients to access novel treatments earlier.

This conference aims to bring different stakeholders together from hospitals, laboratories academic institutes and IVD industry leaders to discuss about the emerging technologies and potential growth of molecular diagnostics and challenges faced in point-of-care testing and antimicrobial resistance. Keynote presentations, Brainstorming Panel Discussions and Case studies will give the stakeholders an opportunity to discuss and understand the issues faced.

Key Highlights:

Discussion on the treatment and diagnosis of fungal infection, flu, Hepatitis C

Antibiotic Resistance: Consequences of overtreating infectious disease

Talks on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) diagnostic

Rapid TB/Ref R testing

The clinical need for better antimicrobial resistance related diagnostics

Treatments of MDR gram negative bacteria

Time required to diagnosis vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE)

