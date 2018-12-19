2CRSI (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high-performance servers, announces the appointment of new heads of strategic departments reporting to executive management.

Against the backdrop of strong revenue growth and driven by continuing brisk global demand, the 2CRSI group has strengthened its teams in order to pursue its technological and commercial ambitions.

The Group announces the appointment of Benoit Baron as Sales Marketing Director, Christian Tourneur as Purchasing Director, Hubert Mathis as Operations Director and François Jeanmougin as HPC Pre-Sales Director.

Alain Wilmouth, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 2CRSI, comments:"Against the backdrop of current hyper-growth, 2CRSI needed to structure itself with the recruitment of experienced team members. These new directors with varied backgrounds all present considerable expertise in their area of specialisation. I firmly believe that 2CRSI is therefore fully equipped to face the many challenges that lie ahead, whether in terms of new clients or executing our profitable growth strategy.

Benoit Baron appointed Sales Marketing Director

A graduate of ESC Troyes business school, Benoit began his career at the Otis group, world market leader in lifts, as sales engineer. He held a variety of sales positions before being appointed Agency Manager and then Unit Director. Before joining 2CRSI, Benoit was Regional Sales Director at ELIS, an international multi-services provider offering rental and maintenance solutions for textiles, hygiene and wellbeing products.

With over 15 years' experience in managing sales teams and over 20 years' experience in selling services, Benoit will be in charge of steering the Sales and Marketing department and in particular developing sales of services to our clients.

Christian Tourneur appointed Purchasing Director

With over 25 years' experience as a Purchasing Director and Site Purchasing Manager at electronics groups like Burkert Fluid Control Systems, RSI Video Technologies and more recently Honeywell, Christian's role will be to steer 2CRSI's procurement department, a strategic position in a context in which components supplies can sometimes be very restrictive.

Hubert Mathis appointed Operations Director

Hubert has 30 years' experience in logistics, including 25 years as logistics operations director and site director in Germany, France and Poland. He began his career at FM Logistic as warehouse director and then site director. He then became operations director for a logistics site at Rhenus Logistics Alsace. Before joining 2CRSI, he was multi-site director for Rhenus Logistics Alsace, overseeing logistics for all of the company's manufacturing clients.

As Operations Director, Hubert is now in charge of coordinating and structuring 2CRSI's logistics and production services.

François Jeanmougin appointed HPC Pre-Sales Director

Holder of a DEA post-graduate diploma in biology from Strasbourg I University, François has extensive experience of international groups, having recently worked within Hewlett-Packard at EDS, Electronic Data Systems, where he held a variety of positions allowing him to master the environment in which 2CRSI operates. François is very familiar with the challenges relating to the energy efficiency of high-performance computing solutions, deep learning and Big Data, which will enable him to be operational within a very short space of time.

Based in Toulouse, François is now in charge of developing 2CRSI's advanced computing centre of expertise in Toulouse, thereby strengthening the group's national and international presence. Occitania has now established itself as one of the most active centres in France for high performance computing with Airbus, Météo-France and Total as well as the CALMIP, CERFACS and CINES shared centres

About 2CRSI

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2017, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €31m, an increase of 169%, with an EBITDA margin rate of 7.3%. It currently employs more than 130 persons.

