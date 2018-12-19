Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Mnemo: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960), a company specialized in digital therapeutics, announces today that it has entered into a collaboration with AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, to enhance patient care coordination in immunology with innovative digital therapeutic software. Together the companies will leverage Voluntis' proven Theraxium technology to make this new solution available to patients and providers in the United States.

Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis: "This collaboration illustrates the value of Theraxium in powering next-generation digital therapeutics in wide-ranging therapeutic areas

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage ther treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insuliaand Diabeo in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005456/en/

Contacts:

Voluntis

Amélie Janson

Communications Manager

press@voluntis.com

+1 (617) 245 41 25

NewCap

Investor relations

Tristan Roquet Montégon

voluntis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

voluntis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98