The "High Potent Medicine Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drug product development for highly potent APIs (HPAPIs) can be challenging. Complications with the interface between operations in drug substance and drug product handling can result in increased program complexity and cost.
The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oncology drugs, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, increasing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies on HPAPIs, advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, and growing focus on precision medicine.
This is the 3rd Annual High Potent Medicines Conference to be held on 28th-29th May 2019 in Milan, Italy. The conference will focus on case studies related to development, rapid scaling, validation and commercial production of HPAPI drug substance, as well as integrated containment requirements for particle engineering and drug product. The 2-day event will share the latest industry trends, advancements and future growth in the highly potent medicines market where leading industry experts will discuss the strategies for both pharma and CMO's by presenting expert keynote presentations, live case studies and breakthrough panel sessions.
Key Highlights
- Process validation considerations and scale-up in high potent compounds production
- Strategies for effective management of high potent medicines supply chain
- Overcoming regulatory challenges for ADC's
- Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross contamination
- Containment and safety of pharmaceutical toxic powders
- Managing cleaning validation in biologics
- Risk identification and mitigation for HPAPI's
Who Should Attend:
- Personnel from pharmaceutical manufacturing and Biopharmaceutical manufacturing
- Chief executives, VP's, Directors, Heads, Leaders, Senior Managers, Principal Scientists, Principal Toxicologists, Toxicologists, Fellows, Investigators working in the following departments;
Departments:
- Research Development
- Manufacturing/Operations/Production
- Maintenance
- Engineering
- Quality
- Regulatory
- Risk Assessments
- Laboratory Services/Analytical
- New Technologies
- Process Development/Technical transfer
- Environmental, Health Safety (HSE)
- Occupational Toxicology
- Industrial Hygiene
- New Products
- Product Quality
- Innovations
- Regulatory
- Validation
- Formulation Development
- External Supply
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mwzd7s/3rd_high_potent?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005597/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Drug Discovery