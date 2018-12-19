The "High Potent Medicine Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug product development for highly potent APIs (HPAPIs) can be challenging. Complications with the interface between operations in drug substance and drug product handling can result in increased program complexity and cost.

The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oncology drugs, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, increasing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies on HPAPIs, advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, and growing focus on precision medicine.

This is the 3rd Annual High Potent Medicines Conference to be held on 28th-29th May 2019 in Milan, Italy. The conference will focus on case studies related to development, rapid scaling, validation and commercial production of HPAPI drug substance, as well as integrated containment requirements for particle engineering and drug product. The 2-day event will share the latest industry trends, advancements and future growth in the highly potent medicines market where leading industry experts will discuss the strategies for both pharma and CMO's by presenting expert keynote presentations, live case studies and breakthrough panel sessions.

Key Highlights

Process validation considerations and scale-up in high potent compounds production

Strategies for effective management of high potent medicines supply chain

Overcoming regulatory challenges for ADC's

Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross contamination

Containment and safety of pharmaceutical toxic powders

Managing cleaning validation in biologics

Risk identification and mitigation for HPAPI's

Who Should Attend:

Personnel from pharmaceutical manufacturing and Biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Chief executives, VP's, Directors, Heads, Leaders, Senior Managers, Principal Scientists, Principal Toxicologists, Toxicologists, Fellows, Investigators working in the following departments;

Departments:

Research Development

Manufacturing/Operations/Production

Maintenance

Engineering

Quality

Regulatory

Risk Assessments

Laboratory Services/Analytical

New Technologies

Process Development/Technical transfer

Environmental, Health Safety (HSE)

Occupational Toxicology

Industrial Hygiene

New Products

Product Quality

Innovations

Regulatory

Validation

Formulation Development

External Supply

