PlayFusion: Lightseekers Is Storming Onto the Nintendo Switch

The heroes of Tantos are surging towards their console debut as Lightseekers makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch, coming mid-January 2019. Following on from the continued success of Lightseekers Mobile, PlayFusion's Enhanced Reality Engine is primed to bring the colorful and vibrant trading card game to Nintendo's flagship console. What's more, this Switch version will support cross-play with the Lightseekers Mobile.

The easy-to-learn gameplay of Lightseekers has been a hit worldwide, with two million games played since launching on mobile devices in July, so players should be sure to join in on the flurry of fighting when Lightseekers hits the Nintendo Switch.

By merging the worlds of physical and digital, players can experience a whole new way to play: Scan cards from physical collections and then immediately begin to customise digital decks with brand new options, forge new tactics and bring them to the digital battlefield.

Players can practice with their custom deck against AI or play casually against the community or friends. The most competitive players will be able to challenge the leaderboards for their rightful place and show their skill in ranked matches to earn the greatest rewards. The digital game now provides convenient quick matches, more customization, personalization, and digital booster packs to expand players' collections.

"It's just a fantastic feeling to see Lightseekers make its way to the Nintendo Switch," said PlayFusion CEO Mark Gerhard. "Lightseekers was PlayFusion's debut into gaming, and to see it grow to this level just makes the whole team proud."

With the new expansion Lightseekers: Uprising on the horizon, this is the perfect time for new players to join the exciting world of Tantos. Players can play Lightseekers with physical cards, available in local hobby stores, as well as digitally on mobile devices, tablets and soon the Nintendo Switch. Go to https://www.lightseekers.cards to learn more.



About PlayFusion

Headquartered in Cambridge, the tech nirvana of the United Kingdom, PlayFusion is a multi-award-winning studio that is pioneering the future of enhanced reality entertainment. PlayFusion's titles include their original IP, Lightseekers, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions. Powered by leading edge proprietary computer vision technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine seamlessly integrates physical and digital worlds, enabling visionary creators, designers, educators, entertainers and storytellers to deliver truly magical, compelling content.

