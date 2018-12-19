Regulatory News:

Event Date 2018 Full Year Sales March 7th, 2019 2018 Full Year Results April 15th, 2019 2019 First Quarter Sales May 28th, 2019 Annual General Meeting July 18th, 2019 2019 Half Year Sales and Results September 19th, 2019 2019 Third Quarter Sales November 19th, 2019

Financial year 2019 will end on December 31st, 2019*

Indicative schedule which may be subjected to modification. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

*subject to the approval of the change of closing date to 31 December 2019 by the shareholders at the general meeting resolving on the financial statements for financial year ended as at 31 January 2019.

