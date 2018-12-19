The "Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the past several years, many immuno-oncology modalities have emerged. These modalities, which include checkpoint inhibition, adoptive T-cell therapy (ACT), and cancer vaccines, are often designed to evade immune responses. This is a rapidly growing therapeutic field that embraces the concept of modulating the immune system to recognize tumor cells and target them for destruction. Our Next-gen immuno-oncology congress from the past 2 years gathered professionals across the globe to deliver such latest developments.
Having completed two extremely successful editions, we are coming up with the 3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress gathering academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to discuss the latest updates in development of ADCs, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Adoptive Cellular Therapy.
Key Highlights
- Updates in development of monoclonal ADCs and Bispecific Abs
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
- Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immunecheckpoint modulators)
- Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines
- CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive Cell Therapy
- Tumor microenvironment
- Oncolytic Viruses
Why Attend?
- Find out new case studies of antibody projects in development
- Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
- Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development
- Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology
- Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Session
Who Should Attend:
Those involved with:
- ADCs development Preclinical and Translational Oncology
- Antibody Engineering
- Tumour antigens and neoantigens
- Antibody therapeutics
- Bi-specifics- Preclinical and Translational
- Bioanalysis
- Biologics -antibody
- Cancer biology
- Cancer immunotherapy
- Cancer Vaccines
- Cell-Based Immunotherapies
- Cellular therapy
- Checkpoint inhibition
- Clinical development
- Clinical research
- Combination therapy
- Discovery
- Immune biomarkers
- Immune checkpoint targets
- Immuno-oncology
- Immunology
- Innate and adaptive immune cells
- Oncology
- Physio-Chemistry Synthetic Chemistry and Bioconjugation
- PKPD/ADME/Tox
- Preclinical and Translational Oncology R&D
- R&D- discovery and process
- Target Validation
- Therapeutic areas
- Tumour-associated mechanisms of immune suppression
