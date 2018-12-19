The "Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the past several years, many immuno-oncology modalities have emerged. These modalities, which include checkpoint inhibition, adoptive T-cell therapy (ACT), and cancer vaccines, are often designed to evade immune responses. This is a rapidly growing therapeutic field that embraces the concept of modulating the immune system to recognize tumor cells and target them for destruction. Our Next-gen immuno-oncology congress from the past 2 years gathered professionals across the globe to deliver such latest developments.

Having completed two extremely successful editions, we are coming up with the 3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress gathering academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to discuss the latest updates in development of ADCs, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Adoptive Cellular Therapy.

Key Highlights

Updates in development of monoclonal ADCs and Bispecific Abs

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations

Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immunecheckpoint modulators)

Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive Cell Therapy

Tumor microenvironment

Oncolytic Viruses

Why Attend?

Find out new case studies of antibody projects in development

Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you

Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development

Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology

Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Session

Who Should Attend:

Those involved with:

ADCs development Preclinical and Translational Oncology

Antibody Engineering

Tumour antigens and neoantigens

Antibody therapeutics

Bi-specifics- Preclinical and Translational

Bioanalysis

Biologics -antibody

Cancer biology

Cancer immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

Cell-Based Immunotherapies

Cellular therapy

Checkpoint inhibition

Clinical development

Clinical research

Combination therapy

Discovery

Immune biomarkers

Immune checkpoint targets

Immuno-oncology

Immunology

Innate and adaptive immune cells

Oncology

Physio-Chemistry Synthetic Chemistry and Bioconjugation

PKPD/ADME/Tox

Preclinical and Translational Oncology R&D

R&D- discovery and process

Target Validation

Therapeutic areas

Tumour-associated mechanisms of immune suppression

