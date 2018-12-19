Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Expansion logistics clusters in the Southern Netherlands and finalisation announced acquisition of Ubicenter at Philipssite in Leuven

Intervest has concluded a sale-and-lease-back agreement for a third logistics site at the Dombosch industrial site in Raamsdonksveer, whereby in the meantime the Raamsdonksveer's cluster comprises more than 73.000 m² buildings.

Intervest finalises previously announced acquisition of the Ubicenter contemporary office complex at Philipssite in Leuven

Furthermore, Intervest finalised the acquisition of Ubicenter, which was announced on 2 November 2018, with the signing of the authentic deed. Ubicenter is a contemporary office complex of 23.150 m² on the outskirts of Leuven. More than 95% of the building is leased to 12 tenants and it features a foyer, a company restaurant, an auditorium and a business centre operated by MC Square.

