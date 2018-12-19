sprite-preloader
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Expansion logistics clusters in the Southern Netherlands and finalisation announced acquisition of Ubicenter at Philipssite in Leuven

Intervest expands logistics clusters in the Southern Netherlands by acquiring a third site in Raamsdonksveer

Intervest has concluded a sale-and-lease-back agreement for a third logistics site at the Dombosch industrial site in Raamsdonksveer, whereby in the meantime the Raamsdonksveer's cluster comprises more than 73.000 m² buildings.

Intervest finalises previously announced acquisition of the Ubicenter contemporary office complex at Philipssite in Leuven

Furthermore, Intervest finalised the acquisition of Ubicenter, which was announced on 2 November 2018, with the signing of the authentic deed. Ubicenter is a contemporary office complex of 23.150 m² on the outskirts of Leuven. More than 95% of the building is leased to 12 tenants and it features a foyer, a company restaurant, an auditorium and a business centre operated by MC Square.

Full press release :

Attachment

  • Logistics site Raamsdonksveer & Ubicenter (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5aa71d66-2eda-49e6-b679-859a706f4bc1)

