Mittwoch, 19.12.2018

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
19.12.2018 | 18:10
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 19

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:19 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):101,245
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):21.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.1572

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,460,396 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,460,396 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
46622.0516:29:30London Stock Exchange
228921.9016:17:27London Stock Exchange
291021.9515:58:13London Stock Exchange
289722.0015:57:12London Stock Exchange
343321.9515:37:49London Stock Exchange
359122.0015:23:20London Stock Exchange
941922.0015:23:20London Stock Exchange
444522.0015:23:11London Stock Exchange
62122.0015:23:11London Stock Exchange
648522.0015:22:47London Stock Exchange
84722.0015:22:46London Stock Exchange
479522.0015:22:46London Stock Exchange
222322.0015:22:46London Stock Exchange
320922.0014:56:27London Stock Exchange
352922.0014:56:27London Stock Exchange
319122.0514:49:39London Stock Exchange
294122.1514:45:41London Stock Exchange
324922.2514:44:25London Stock Exchange
296622.3014:39:42London Stock Exchange
296622.3014:21:06London Stock Exchange
230222.3014:13:20London Stock Exchange
378622.3013:58:00London Stock Exchange
668822.3513:33:41London Stock Exchange
331722.3513:33:41London Stock Exchange
577622.3513:10:57London Stock Exchange
212622.3511:43:49London Stock Exchange
44522.3511:43:35London Stock Exchange
300222.4511:38:03London Stock Exchange
44522.4511:27:42London Stock Exchange
688622.5008:38:58London Stock Exchange

-ends-


