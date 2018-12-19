Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 19 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 101,245 Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 21.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.1572

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,460,396 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,460,396 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 466 22.05 16:29:30 London Stock Exchange 2289 21.90 16:17:27 London Stock Exchange 2910 21.95 15:58:13 London Stock Exchange 2897 22.00 15:57:12 London Stock Exchange 3433 21.95 15:37:49 London Stock Exchange 3591 22.00 15:23:20 London Stock Exchange 9419 22.00 15:23:20 London Stock Exchange 4445 22.00 15:23:11 London Stock Exchange 621 22.00 15:23:11 London Stock Exchange 6485 22.00 15:22:47 London Stock Exchange 847 22.00 15:22:46 London Stock Exchange 4795 22.00 15:22:46 London Stock Exchange 2223 22.00 15:22:46 London Stock Exchange 3209 22.00 14:56:27 London Stock Exchange 3529 22.00 14:56:27 London Stock Exchange 3191 22.05 14:49:39 London Stock Exchange 2941 22.15 14:45:41 London Stock Exchange 3249 22.25 14:44:25 London Stock Exchange 2966 22.30 14:39:42 London Stock Exchange 2966 22.30 14:21:06 London Stock Exchange 2302 22.30 14:13:20 London Stock Exchange 3786 22.30 13:58:00 London Stock Exchange 6688 22.35 13:33:41 London Stock Exchange 3317 22.35 13:33:41 London Stock Exchange 5776 22.35 13:10:57 London Stock Exchange 2126 22.35 11:43:49 London Stock Exchange 445 22.35 11:43:35 London Stock Exchange 3002 22.45 11:38:03 London Stock Exchange 445 22.45 11:27:42 London Stock Exchange 6886 22.50 08:38:58 London Stock Exchange

-ends-