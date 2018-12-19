CL3VER Unveils its New Real-time 3D Cloud Rendering Technology and Solution Based on NVidia RTX

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CL3VER, the pioneering 3D startup from Barcelona, announces today its new proprietary cloud solution based on NVidia RTX to visualize any real-time 3D content directly in a web browser.

This technology is based on CL3VER's brand new 3D ray tracing engine that renders any 3D scene, regardless of its complexity, in the cloud, live-streaming the visualization to the browser using standard html5 technology compatible with any recent device (desktop or mobile) without the need of any plugin.

This new technology offers photorealistic results, immersive 3D navigation, fast loading times and instant changes, making it the perfect choice for web-based 3D applications such as real estate and product configurators, training and educational modules, interactive storytelling and so on.

With this new solution, CL3VER targets all types of companies that want to improve engagement with their users, offering them a new way of interacting with their products with an unmatched visual quality. "Our new solution is going to make a big impact in the market and lead the next generation of 3D user experiences in the browser, helping companies to engage their customer in ways they couldn't even imagine before," CL3VER's CEO, Daniel Iborra, said. "Seamless 3D navigation in the browser has been in the radar of industrials, advertising agencies, video game companies and so on for many years and now CL3VER finally delivers it to the user." CL3VER's cloud solution is available through a variety of business models, including a SaaS platform.

CL3VER is also working on integrating this new technology into CL3VER Presenter, its presentation authoring tool, which will allow 3dsMax and Revit users to create photorealistic real-time 3D presentations from their 3D scenes and share them, in a few clicks, without rendering times or any additional production time, thanks to its compatibility with V-Ray content.

Launched this November, RTX is NVIDIA's revolutionary ray tracing technology is already praised for the advances it brings in real-time 3D rendering.

Founded in 2011 in Barcelona, CL3VER is a pioneering real-time rendering technology company focused on bringing photorealism to mobile and web-based applications.



A live demo or more information can be requested from this link: https://www.cl3ver.com/contact-us/

Media Contact:

CL3VER

Barcelona · Spain

+1-(410)-779-9556 from US

+34-93-328-41-67 from EU