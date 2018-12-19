Engineered for harsh and sanitary washdown cleaning procedures, HyShed provides the ultimate protection needed to simplify routine maintenance and increase system reliability

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, announced the launch of nVent HOFFMAN HyShed, an innovative total sanitary enclosure solution. The state-of-the-art HyShed is engineered especially for protection of electrical equipment in harsh sanitary washdown and Clean-in-place (CIP) procedures in Food Beverage applications and other harsh environments.

"For years, the Food Beverage industry has been forced to take extra, time-consuming manual steps to protect critical electrical equipment during routine washdowns or risk production delays and equipment damage due to water intrusion and bacterial growth," said Dana Myers, global product manager. "After visiting hundreds of plants, it is clear there are systemic challenges with protecting controls in the Food Beverage industry. Maintenance crews are constantly finding workarounds to ensure automation equipment is protected and HyShed is specifically designed to solve these application challenges. With its streamlined design and robust construction, HyShed provides the ultimate protection needed to promote longer lifecycles of controls and drives, while speeding and simplifying routine maintenance."

Meets the industry's highest standards

Engineered for ultimate protection, the entire HyShed portfolio meets the IP69K (DIN) and IP69 (IEC) ratings, the highest ranks on the Ingress Protection (IP) rating scale. HyShed also is tested and certified to NSF and Type 4X. In addition, HyShed is the first enclosure to have a 3-A System Component Qualification Certificate. Products with these ratings are ideally suited for facilities where hygiene and cleanliness are critical, such as direct and indirect food contact areas.

Specially designed for ultimate protection

HyShed helps wipe out bacteria-harboring catch points with its streamlined design, and virtually eliminates the possibility of moisture or chemical entry with its replaceable FDA-grade blue silicone gasket, all while reducing maintenance-related costs and delays.

HyShed's special design features include:

Streamlined hygienic design with internally mounted hinges to reduce catch points and corrosion; crevice-free latch and screw surfaces that use a standard tool to make maintenance easier; and a solid back with no pre-tapped holes for easy weld mounting.

with internally mounted hinges to reduce catch points and corrosion; crevice-free latch and screw surfaces that use a standard tool to make maintenance easier; and a solid back with no pre-tapped holes for easy weld mounting. Sloped top to prevent fluids or particulates from pooling, while maximizing back panel space and minimizing footprint.

to prevent fluids or particulates from pooling, while maximizing back panel space and minimizing footprint. Replaceable blue FDA-grade silicone gasket that's easy to replace, clean, maintain and install. It also resists bacteria growth and chemical absorption, and helps eliminate the possibility of water entry.

that's easy to replace, clean, maintain and install. It also resists bacteria growth and chemical absorption, and helps eliminate the possibility of water entry. Complete 304 stainless steel construction and hardware with a No. 4 Dairy finish that better protects against corrosion, moisture entry and collection of particulates.

with a No. 4 Dairy finish that better protects against corrosion, moisture entry and collection of particulates. Full enclosure and accessory solution, including 18 hinge cover models, 5 screw cover models, and a variety of new IP69K-rated accessories.

Industry's most comprehensive solution set with three levels of protection

nVent HOFFMAN offers a uniquely comprehensive sanitary washdown enclosure portfolio and accessories to protect critical equipment during washdown cleaning procedures, from the simplest to the most challenging Food Beverage applications. To learn more about HOFFMAN's complete portfolio of sanitary washdown solutions, visit: https://hoffman.nvent.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

