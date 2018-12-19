Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Transaction in own shares 19-Dec-2018 / 17:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 December 2018 ***************** Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Transaction in own shares DMGT announces that on 19 December 2018 it transferred 424,680 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of GBP5.81 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its RMS subsidiary who had acquired them as a result of exercising their options under its stock option plan. Simultaneous with the transfer out of treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited 424,680 A Shares at a price of GBP5.81. The shares purchased will be held in treasury. Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 4,701,955 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 337,502,515. Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London, W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB0009457366 Category Code: POS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 6955 EQS News ID: 760597 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=760597&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

December 19, 2018 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)