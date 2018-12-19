sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,575 Euro		+0,175
+0,46 %
WKN: 984254 ISIN: DE0009842542 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
RESPARCS FUNDING II LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RESPARCS FUNDING II LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,63
39,52
20:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RESPARCS FUNDING II LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
RESPARCS FUNDING II LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RESPARCS FUNDING II LIMITED PARTNERSHIP38,575+0,46 %