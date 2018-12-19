Lubrizol Appoints Osterman as New Distributor in North America

The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business will extend its North American distribution channel with the appointment of Osterman and Company, Inc. as a distributor for its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) portfolio. This will provide customers with even greater access to consultative sales engineers, faster response time and is well aligned with market trends that favor engineered plastics and more sustainable product solutions. The agreement, which was effective November 19, 2018, includes the following key product lines which are well-suited for today's innovative and demanding applications:

Estane TPU polymers (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU), the standard by which others are measured, bridge the gap between flexible rubber and rigid plastics, and can be utilized in high performance film and sheet, extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, over molding, calendaring and solution coating processes.

(https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU), the standard by which others are measured, bridge the gap between flexible rubber and rigid plastics, and can be utilized in high performance film and sheet, extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, over molding, calendaring and solution coating processes. Pearlthane TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-TPU) and Pearlthane ECO* TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-ECO-TPU) products are ideal for extrusion, injection molding and compounding applications such as flexible films, abrasion resistant hoses, soft touch injection molded parts and more. Derived from renewable resources, Pearlthane ECO TPU delivers superior performance, even more sustainably.

Pearlbond TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlbond-TPU) includes products for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) and Reactive Hot Melts (HMPUR), typically used in automotive interior parts, textiles and footwear, bookbinding and furniture, with the ability to join a wide range of materials enabling new, innovative design freedom.

Carbo-Rite conductive compounds (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Carbo-Rite) provide permanent electrostatic dissipative (ESD) solutions, with high consistency from lot to lot, for today's demanding applications where reliability, value and safety matter most.

Stat-Rite inherently static dissipative compounds (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Stat-Rite) set the new standard for test and design engineers requiring permanent ESD properties without compromising cleanliness, and enabling low pigment loading color options without affecting other properties.

Jim Harbert, North American sales manager for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, comments, "It is exciting to work with Osterman. They bring in-depth knowledge of the engineering plastics markets in North America, as well as a knowledgeable salesforce and technical support team. Combined with Lubrizol's innovative and durable TPU solutions for specialized wire and cable, consumer, industrial and automotive applications, this further enhances our ability to work closely with customers, helping them solve difficult problems to drive innovation and growth."

Jeff Filippelli, vice president of Engineered Polymers (EPI) at Osterman, comments, "With the growing demand for high performance materials that provide superior durability and quality, we are proud to represent the products and professional integrity of Lubrizol. With this new relationship, we advance our mission to provide customers with reliable solutions that deliver differentiated performance in even the most demanding applications, and where more sustainable solutions enable customers to advance their performance both economically and environmentally."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant,

adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Media Contacts

Nicholas Galioto

+1 216 447.7382

The Lubrizol Corporation

