Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of November 30, 2018 19-Dec-2018 / 20:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of November 30, 2018 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) Date Total number of Number of Number of shares in the theoretical exercisable voting capital voting rights rights 11/30/2018 48,958,533 83,333,961 83,282,016 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants; it owns a total installed capacity of 524 MW as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 490 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF- VENG Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YHYTPDWWEV [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capita End of Announcement EQS News Service 735343 19-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=735343&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5bb699b87198112a70c3868c98f0898&application_id=735343&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 19, 2018 14:59 ET (19:59 GMT)