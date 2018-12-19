Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (AFRIC): The Second Round of Presidential Elections in Madagascar Is Over

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

December 19 at 17 hours closed polling stations on the island of Madagascar. Former President Marc Ravalomanana and former transition president Andry Rajoelina clash in a final duel that attracts more than 9 million registered voters, confirmed the High Constitutional Court (HCC) of Madagascar at the announcement of the final result of the first round of the presidential election held on November 7.

Even before the announcement of the official results, one of the candidates, Marc Ravalomanana, said he did not recognize the election results. "If I don't accept, no Malagasy will. I'm not the only one who won't do it. You will see the real Malagasy people when I do not accept," Ravalomanana said, according to 24h Mada. (https://www.facebook.com/24hMada/videos/2191552311106619/).

Andry Rajoelina won first place in the first round of elections. According to the results of voting on November 7, he received the support of 39.23%. In his election program, consisting of 13 items, the 44-year-old politician called the protection of the environment, energy and water supply of the population, the fight against corruption, the development of education, culture, sports and health, the creation of new industrial enterprises and jobs. Marc Ravalomanana had 35.35% of the vote in the first round.

CENI promises to announce the winner in the period from December 26 to January 1.

