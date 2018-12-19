Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that Corning Painter, CEO and Charles Herlinger, CFO will be participating in the upcoming 19th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in New York City, NY. Corning Painter, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, who will present at the conference, will provide an overview of the company; discuss its competitive position and its strategies for growth. A copy of the company's presentation will be available on the investor section of Orion's website at http://investor.orioncarbons.com on the morning of the presentation.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,445 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005071/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Investor Relations

Diana Downey, +1 832-589-2285

Investor-Relations@orioncarbons.com