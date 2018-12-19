Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. ("Jiminex" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Balu Gopalakrishnan and Harvey McKenzie have resigned as directors of the Company, and Balu Gopalakrishnan has also resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Binyomin Posen and Jack Wortzman have been appointed as directors of the Company to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations. Binyomin Posen has also been appointed to the offices of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The Company wishes to thank Messrs. Gopalakrishnan and McKenzie for their contributions and service.

Mr. Posen is a Senior Analyst at Plaza Capital Limited, where he focuses on corporate finance, capital markets and helping companies to go public. After three and a half years of studies overseas, he returned to complete his baccalaureate degree in Toronto. Upon graduating (on the Dean's List) he began his career as an analyst at a Toronto boutique investment bank where his role consisted of raising funds for IPOs and RTOs, business development for portfolio companies and client relations. He is currently director and senior officer at Agau Resources Inc. and director of Senternet Phi Gamma Inc. and director and senior officer at Dixie Brands Inc. (formerly, Academy Explorations Inc.).

Mr. Wortzman played an integral role within the Final Engineering components of the Industrial and manufacturing Engineer department of the Oakville Assembly Plant of Ford of Canada for a period of eighteen years. His achievement were the installation of robotic projects and efficiencies which resulted in savings in manpower reductions and higher quality product. He was also instrumental in designing and implementing a method for the distribution of daily workload and task costs in the installation and service of HVAC at Enbridge and Direct Energy for twelve years. He holds a degree at Ryerson University in Cost Accounting.

About Jiminex Inc.

Jiminex is a junior mineral exploration company.

For more information, please contact:

Jiminex Inc.

Binyomin Posen, CEO and Director

Telephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246

Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

