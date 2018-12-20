Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - The Board of Directors of Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") has approved the grant of 650,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to a certain director as well as to a consultant of the Company. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.11 per common share. The options granted to the Company's director have a term of five years, and will vest over a two-year period, with one-third (1/3) vesting immediately, and a further one-third (1/3) vesting on the first and second anniversary of the date of issuance. The options granted to the consultant have a term of two years, and will vest over a one-year period, with one-fourth (1/4) vesting immediately, and a further one-fourth (1/4) vesting each quarter thereafter. The issuance of the options is subject to all necessary approvals by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "Pool Safe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The Pool Safe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones, cameras and tablets in addition to beverage or server call-buttons, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, Pool Safe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation.

