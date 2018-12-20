The Dalmore Distillery Honoured in China With Prestigious Whisky Award

GLASGOW, Scotland, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Renowned premium whisky maker The Dalmore has received the much coveted 'Distiller of the Year in China' award at Whisky Magazine's Icons of Whisky China 2019 ceremony last month.

The peer-nominated award recognises the quality and reputation of The Dalmore in China amongst distributors, wholesalers and industry experts, and highlights the distillery as one of the market's leading single malt whisky brands.

Known for curating the most exquisite casks from renowned bodegas and wineries, The Dalmore is home to some of the world's oldest whisky stocks, with new expressions and releases developed which reflect the craftsmanship, artistry and knowledge of the distillery's team.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday 24 November 2018. Judges considered recent market-specific releases along with the distillery's most exceptional expressions, including the world's only six cask-finished whisky, The Dalmore King Alexander III. These, alongside the consistency of The Dalmore's Principal Collection, including its popular 15 and 18 year old single malts, led judges to award The Dalmore with Distiller of the Year in China 2019.

Rob Allanson, Editor of Whisky Magazine, commented: "The Dalmore's reputation for quality and craftsmanship is world-renowned and our Icons of Whisky China recognise the enthusiasm for the brand and its products in China. The distillery has received glowing feedback in these awards as a result of the team at The Dalmore's dedication to excellence. I am sure we'll be seeing more from The Dalmore in China in the future."

Mr Kenny Wang, Country Manager forThe Dalmore distillery, said: "We've been working hard in China to develop and deliver the very best new releases, in what we consider to be one of our most important markets. We're therefore delighted to have received Distiller of the Year at one of the most important accolades, this year's Icons of Whisky China 2019 awards. The profile of single malt whisky has grown immensely in China over the past decade, and we're honoured to be recognised as being an integral part of this growth. Thank you to every one of you who nominated us and helped make this a reality."

Commenting on behalf of Scottish Development International, Serena Sullivan added: "We've worked closely with the team to support the development and innovation of The Dalmore brand, so it's great to hear the company is enjoying such high profile achievements in overseas markets."

The Dalmore distillery has a long-standing heritage of pioneering new and exceptional whisky, honouring a 175 year old tradition of cask maturation.

A sumptuous and layered whisky, The Dalmore has a deep copper colour and signature house style of crushed almonds, cinnamon, ginger and citrus. The distillery has long been privileged with access to the most exquisite casks in the world.

For more information visit http://www.TheDalmore.com

Notes to Editors:

The Dalmore

The Dalmore is the definitive luxury malt, since 1839.

Founded by Sir Alexander Matheson, a restless entrepreneur and international businessman, The Dalmore was born with a different purpose, to go above and beyond to create luxurious single malt whisky unlike any other.

An unbroken chain of exceptional whisky makers have been fulfilling Sir Alexander's vision ever since, pioneering exquisite cask curation over 100 years before this was commonly adopted by others in the industry.

Richard Paterson has been Master Distiller at The Dalmore for nearly 50 years. The whiskies he has created during his tenure have helped Richard to become one of the most iconic and respected whisky makers of his generation