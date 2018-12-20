New retail portal, on-vehicle and NFC-based digital ticket delivery part of improved service offering

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) today announced that TravelMaster, the commercial organisation responsible for delivering and managing multi-operator and integrated ticketing in South Yorkshire, has selected the Rambus Ticketing suite to deliver a multi-operator smart ticketing solution. The new, innovative smart ticketing system will allow TravelMaster customers to purchase ticketing products online and reap the benefits of smart ticketing whilst travelling across buses, trams and trains in South Yorkshire.

Rambus has extensive experience in delivering robust and scalable smart ticketing solutions which act as the backbone for deployments across the UK for bus, rail, subway and metro. Under this five-year agreement, Rambus will provide a HOPS back office with web retail and smart ticket collector app, to enable the secure delivery of digital smart tickets directly to tablets and mobile devices.

The solution will allow customers to purchase a range of flexible multi-operator tickets, valid on any bus, tram or train throughout South Yorkshire, online and in-advance through a retail portal on the TravelMaster website. These tickets can then be loaded onto a smart card via on-vehicle ticketing machines or through NFC-enabled and compatible smart phones.

"Our customers rightly expect to be able to purchase our great range of value for money products at their own convenience and this appointment is a major step towards TravelMaster meeting those expectations," said Matt Smallwood, general manager of TravelMaster. "We're one of the leading smart ticketing schemes in the UK and with the pedigree Rambus have in this field we will be able to deliver an innovative, accessible and enhanced way for our customers to purchase their products."

TravelMaster's e-Commerce system is a key part of the company's retail strategy, which intends to support patronage growth, enhanced access to opportunities and economic development within the Sheffield City Region. By implementing commercially sustainable, customer-oriented, technologically innovative and integrated ways of selling and fulfilling products, TravelMaster and Rambus will together support a brighter future for South Yorkshire.

Russell McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus Ticketing, commented: "For operators looking to provide a modern, frictionless transport experience that customers can rely on, smart mobile ticketing is the answer. We're delighted to be working with TravelMaster and look forward to delivering a truly reliable ticketing experience for passengers which will create improved services and ticket access."

TravelMaster intends to deploy the new e-Commerce system in the first half of 2019.

For more information on the TravelMaster system, visit http://sytravelmaster.com/.

Visit rambus.com/smart-ticketing for additional information on Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions.

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About TravelMaster

TravelMaster is the trading name of the SCR Ticketing Company Limited. SCR Ticketing Company Limited is responsible for South Yorkshire's multi-operator and multi-modal transport tickets and is owned and operated commercially by local transport operators.

