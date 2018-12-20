Rising Demand for GDPR-ready Healthcare Data Solution Provided by Eventi Telematici and Penta Security Systems

The strategic partnership has resulted in surging implementation of security-enhanced healthcare software in hospitals across Europe.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, several regulatory laws enforcing data privacy - that require organizations to strengthen data protection -- have come into effect worldwide, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). In light of such regulations and recent data breach incidents, organizations worldwide have scurried to implement data protection measures. Minimizing the risk of sensitive data exposure has become a major focus for all industries, but especially healthcare.

Penta Security Systems Inc., a leader in cloud, IoT, and data security solutions and services, and Eventi Telematici, an Italian software solutions provider that develops and provides healthcare products and services to medical organizations internationally, have recently strengthened their strategic partnership to advance the growth potential for Eventi Telematici's newly catalogued on-premise version of its breast cancer data management solution, DataBreast, bundled with Penta Security's database encryption software for enhanced data protection.

DataBreast is an application used by breast cancer care centers to handle and monitor clinical cases, and compute quality-of-treatment indicators. Originally offered as Software-as-a-Service, DataBreast was upgraded to meet the latest GDPR-related demands through the addition of security features, and the new offering of an on-premise version for installation in the customer's infrastructure. The DataBreast offerings are equipped with MyDiamo, Penta Security's encryption solution for MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and Percona that offers granular security controls through column-specific encryption and access control. By allowing users to selectively encrypt sensitive table columns, MyDiamo minimizes performance overhead for data modification and retrieval.

The GDPR-ready package has been met with positive market feedback. Several hospitals in Italy have opted to deploy the new on-premise DataBreast application enhanced with Penta Security's encryption technology, with current users including Policlinico Umberto I, San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital, and San Filippo Neri Hospital in Rome. Through the deployment of the newly bundled DataBreast solution, the clinics are benefiting from the application's core patient data management functions, secured with Penta Security's encryption technology for data protection.

With both commercial and noncommercial licenses available, MyDiamo is an advanced, economical, and effective solution to securing open source database management systems. To find out more about MyDiamo, visit www.mydiamo.com.

About Penta Security

Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions and services. With over 20 years of IT security expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cyber security vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and APAC market share leader in the WAF industry. Driving innovations across encryption, authentication, and signature-free firewall detection technology, Penta Security's whole-system approach to security enables resilience in an era of hyper web integration and connectivity. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.