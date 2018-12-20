Telechips' Lion STB chipset has been awarded Synamedia's 4K security certification

Telechips strengthens its sales offering by integrating Synamedia VideoGuard, trusted by the video industry's most respected brands and platforms

Telechips Inc. (KOSDAQ:054450), a leading global provider of Set-top box (STB) System-on-Chips (SoC), today announced that its new Lion STB chipset has been awarded Synamedia's 4K conditional access certification.

Lion is a next-generation ultra-high definition OTT/STB SoC that features low power consumption and delivers an enhanced user experience with a sophisticated user interface. The combination of Telechips' Lion chipset and Synamedia's enhanced VideoGuard security secures operators' content, services and revenues while delivering a superior viewing experience.

Lion supports HDR formats, including HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, which are required for 4K video. Lion is produced using the 14nm Fin-FET process, resulting in low-power consumption performance and its small form-factor design.

Synamedia's accreditation of the Lion chipset complements the certification of Telechips' HD chipset, TCC897x in 2017.

Synamedia is the largest global provider of video solutions for leading pay-TV operators. Customers include Astro, Bharti Airtel, China DTH, Foxtel, Oi and Tata Sky. VideoGuard currently protects over 330 million active client devices and over $100 billion in customer revenues.

Sue Couto, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific for Synamedia, added, "Soaring piracy levels are threatening pay-TV operators' business models. Fortunately, delivering superior video security solutions is in Synamedia's DNA. Our latest partnership with Telechips lets pay-TV operators offer the ultimate ultra HD viewing experiences, safe in the knowledge that they can protect their content, services and revenues against these threats."

"We are proud to be building further on our partnership with Synamedia, with this enhanced security solution on our Lion chipset," said BM Lee, SVP, CE Business Unit at Telechips. "Telechips' partnership with Synamedia will extend our sales coverage in the pay-TV market."

About Telechips, Inc.

Telechips Inc. is a fabless company headquartered in Seoul with global sites in the US, China, Japan, Singapore and Europe. The company has been successful in the STB industry with its application processor (AP) and communication ICs.

Telechips' secure and powerful AP for Android/Linux/HTML5-based STB OTT, enabling small footprint and low power consumption, benefits users with new experiences and rich multimedia service scenario.

Telechips provides chipsets with development environment including reference H/W design, and platforms working with its partners that help Operators and OEMs develop efficiently.

For more information about Telechips, visit www.telechips.com.

About Synamedia

As an independent business, Synamedia is committed to providing the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Building on more than 30 years of expertise, the firm is the largest global provider of video solutions, trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, content owners and broadcasters. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds.

