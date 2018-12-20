COVA Will List on Huobi Global on Dec. 21st

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / COVA today revealed that it will be listed on Huobi Global, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges by trading volume, on the coming December 21st. Huobi will list COVA's token from 18:00, December 21st, 2018 (GMT+8), with deposits made available one day prior to this date.





Vincent Li, COVA's co-founder, said "Our investors are true believers of what we are building, and we know they will continue to support us for the coming years." COVA's investors include a number of world-class crypto funds including Huobi Capital, FBG Capital, and Zhenfund.

On the same day as Huobi, BitMax.io, a global exchange of digital asset exchanges founded by Wall Street veterans, will also list COVA. Dr. George Cao, BitMax's founder, commented, "This partnership will not only give better understanding of COVA to global crypto investors, but also help BitMax itself explore how to use store and analyze data as an exchange".

The listing of COVA marks a new milestone for the privacy-preserving data transaction protocol. Raymond Gao, COVA's co-founder said, "We are excited to have Huobi as the first crypto exchange to list COVA and support our token economy. We will keep our endeavors, technically and commercially, to help define property rights of data. We believe this will pave the way for it to be transacted as capital."

Setting out to build a new paradigm for data, COVA powers Smart Policies, a machine-enforceable data usage policy, which enables data to be transacted while prohibiting undesirable privacy-compromising inferences. COVA launched its private testnet at the end of July, and made all protocols open-sourced with full documentation last week. Learn more at www.covalent.ai.

